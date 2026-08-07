Siemens Energy India stock zooms 15%, top BSE gainer; here's why

Siemens Energy India shares zoomed 15% on Friday after the firm reported its Q3 earnings. Siemens Energy India was the top BSE gainer today, rising 14.79% to Rs 3733.10 against the previous close of Rs 3251.95. Market cap of the energy firm rose to Rs 1.30 lakh crore. A total of 4.84 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 175.46 crore.
Net profit rose 67.8% to Rs 441 crore in Q3 against Rs 263 crore in the year ago period. Revenue was up 39.3% to Rs 2486 crore in the June 2026 quarter against Rs 1785 crore on a year on year basis.