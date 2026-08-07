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Siemens Energy India stock zooms 15%, top BSE gainer; here's why

Siemens Energy India stock zooms 15%, top BSE gainer; here's why

Siemens Energy India was the top BSE gainer today, rising 14.79% to Rs 3733.10 against the previous close of Rs 3251.95. Market cap of the energy firm rose to Rs 1.30 lakh crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 2:17 PM IST
Siemens Energy India stock zooms 15%, top BSE gainer; here's why Order backlog rose 16.4% to Rs 19,331 crore in Q1 against Rs 16601 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Siemens Energy India shares zoomed 15% on Friday after the firm reported its Q3 earnings. Siemens Energy India was the top BSE gainer today, rising 14.79% to Rs 3733.10 against the previous close of Rs 3251.95. Market cap of the energy firm rose to Rs 1.30 lakh crore. A total of 4.84 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 175.46 crore.

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Net profit rose 67.8% to Rs 441 crore in Q3 against Rs 263 crore in the year ago period. Revenue was up 39.3% to Rs 2486 crore in the June 2026 quarter against Rs 1785 crore on a year on year basis.

Order backlog rose 16.4% to Rs 19,331 crore in Q1 against Rs 16601 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Profit from operations (%) also improved by 430 bps year-on-year to 21.9%, primarily driven by better operating leverage, higher export contributions, and disciplined order execution.

Guilherme Mendonca, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Energy India Limited (SEIL), said: "Our strong Q3 FY2026 performance underscores the resilience of our business model and the disciplined execution of our strategy. Healthy revenue growth, expanding profitability, and a robust order backlog provide a solid foundation for sustained value creation. With India adding more than 30 GW of renewable energy capacity in the first half of CY2026 and power demand rising globally – driven by electrification, industrial growth, and AI-enabled data centers – the need for stronger, smarter, and more flexible energy infrastructure has never been greater.

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In afternoon deals, global market selling hit Indian stocks with Sensex falling 538 pts to 78,421 and Nifty losing 106 pts to 24,523 on Friday.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 7, 2026 2:16 PM IST
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