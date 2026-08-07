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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top 7 android tablet deals you shouldn't miss

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top 7 android tablet deals you shouldn't miss

If you've been planning to buy an Android tablet for work, online classes, gaming, or entertainment, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is one of the best opportunities to grab a premium device at a discounted price

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 1:57 PM IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top 7 android tablet deals you shouldn't missAI Generated Image

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is live from August 7. The sale features discounts across smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, home appliances, fashion, and everyday essentials. Shoppers can also avail 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI transactions, along with exchange offers, no-cost EMI, and limited-time lightning deals, making it one of Amazon India's biggest Independence Day shopping events.

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If you've been planning to buy an Android tablet for work, online classes, gaming, or entertainment, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is one of the best opportunities to grab a premium device at a discounted price. From budget-friendly options under ₹15,000 to flagship tablets with stylus support, the sale features attractive deals across Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Lenovo, and Redmi. Bank offers and exchange discounts can further reduce the effective price.

READ THIS: Amazon vs Flipkart sale: Biggest deals revealed, but these offers need a closer look

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 

Sale Price: Around ₹34,999

Key Specifications

  • 10.9-inch WQXGA+ 90Hz LCD display
  • Exynos 1580 processor
  • S Pen included in the box
  • Up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage
  • 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging
  • IP68 water and dust resistance
  • Samsung DeX support
  • Android 16 with One UI 8

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+

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Sale Price: Around ₹20,500

Key Specifications

  • 11-inch 90Hz display
  • MediaTek processor
  • Up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage
  • Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • 7,040mAh battery
  • Android 16 with One UI
  • Samsung's newest budget tablet is ideal for students and families looking for a dependable device for online classes, entertainment, and everyday productivity.

3. Xiaomi Pad 8 

Sale Price: Around ₹44,999

Key Specifications

  • 11.2-inch 3.2K 144Hz display
  • Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
  • 8,850mAh battery
  • 67W fast charging
  • HyperOS 3 is based on Android 16

4. OnePlus Pad 2 

Sale Price: Around ₹31,999

Key Specifications

  • 12.1-inch 3K 144Hz display
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor
  • 9,510mAh battery
  • Six-speaker Dolby Atmos system
  • OnePlus Stylo support

DON'T MISS: Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Google Pixel 10, Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 15 deal prices revealed

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5. Moto Pad 60 Pro 

Sale Price: Around ₹30,999

Key Specifications

  • 12.7-inch 3K 144Hz display
  • MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor
  • 10,200mAh battery
  • JBL quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • Moto Pen Pro support

6. Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 

Sale Price: Around ₹37,999

Key Specifications

  • 12.7-inch high-resolution display
  • MediaTek Dimensity processor
  • Lenovo Tab Pen included
  • AI productivity features
  • Long battery life

7. Redmi Pad 2 

Sale Price: Around ₹15,999

Key Specifications

  • 11-inch 2.5K display
  • MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra processor
  • Up to 8GB RAM
  • 9,000mAh battery
  • Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 starts August 7: New AI features to help you shop smarter

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 7, 2026 1:57 PM IST
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