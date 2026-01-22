Skipper shares are down 47% from record high, oversold on charts; what's next?

Shares of Skipper Ltd are trading 47% lower to their record high reached in December 2024. The Skipper stock hit a high of Rs 665 on December 12, 2024. However, the ongoing correction and high volatility in the midcap space has brought the stock toward the Rs 350 mark in the current session. On the other hand, strong order book of Rs 8,800 crore at the end of 2025 bodes well for the power equipment stock. In fact, the management expects the company's order book to be in the range of Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore by the end of FY26.

In FY25, the company clocked its highest ever order inflow in any fiscal year. Skipper said it received new orders worth Rs 5,335 crore in FY25 (April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025) that was the highest in any fiscal year so far. The orders were 24 per cent higher compared to FY 24.

According to Axis Direct, the company expects revenue growth of 20-25% YoY over the next 3 years and EBITDA margins in the range of 10-10.5% in FY26 (vs current 10%).

The management expects a gradual rise YoY from current EBITDA margins led by higher T&D contribution and better-quality T&D contracts.

The next four years' capex guidance is Rs 800 crore, including the capacity additions.

The brokerage has a price target of Rs 467 on the stock.

The company has a low debt on its books with the debt to equity ratio of 0.59. It has a high revenue CAGR of 27.2 and profit CAGR of 28.6% in five years .

Brokerage Anand Rathi has a price target of Rs 700 on the Skipper stock.

Another brokerage Systematix Institutional Equities has a price target of Rs 490 on the stock.

"With an order book of Rs 8800 crore as at 2QFY26 end (1.9x FY25 revenue) and order inflow likely expanding at 22% CAGR, we estimate revenue/EBTIDA/PAT of 20%/24%/34% CAGR over FY25-28E. Initiate coverage with BUY and TP of Rs 490, based on 16x FY28E EPS," said Systematix.

Meawnhile, the multibagger stock climbed 5% to a high of Rs 357.50 on BSE today. Total 7121 shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 25.16 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3,978 crore. The stock hit its 52 week low of Rs 338.85 on January 21, 2026.

Skipper stock has climbed 205% in three years and zoomed 462% in five years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Skipper stands at 19.4, signaling it's trading in the oversold territory.

Skipper shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Skipper Limited is one of the leading companies in the power transmission & distribution and the polymer segment. Skipper differentiates its offerings with high quality but cost-effective solution for infrastructure providers and telecom operators. Its international footprint spans across continents such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa and is spread across 40 plus countries with presence across sub-segments such as Power Transmission & Telecom Towers and Poles , EPC, Monopoles, and Railway Electrification Structures.