SpiceJet Q2 earnings: Losses widen to Rs 621 crore, revenue falls 13% 

SpiceJet reported widening of its losses for the quarter ended September 2025. The airline reported a loss of Rs 621 crore in Q2 against a loss of Rs 457.8 crore in the year ago period. Revenue slipped 13% to Rs 792.42 crore in the last quarter against Rs 914 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal. The company said results for the seasonally weak quarter were primarily driven by impact of recalibrating Dollar based future obligations along with carrying cost of grounded fleet and additional expenses incurred towards RTS.

However, SpiceJet shares ended 4.17% higher atRs 35.48 today. In the current session, a total of 51.26 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 17.87 crore. Market cap of SpiceJet stood at Rs 4,548 crore.

SpiceJet said that the passenger load factor (PLF) was healthy at 84.3%, signaling strong capacity utilisation during an otherwise lean travel season. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation and Restructuring (Ex-Forex) came at Rs 203.80 crore in the last quarter against Rs 58.87 crore in Q2FY25.

The net loss ex-forex loss in Q2FY26 came at Rs 447.70 crore against a net loss of Rs 424.26 crore in Q2FY25.

The firm said that undertook what it called "one of its most significant fleet enhancement programs, finalising lease agreements for 19 aircraft".

These additions, coupled with the reactivation of grounded planes, will enable the airline to rapidly ramp up capacity and expand its international footprint in the festive and winter season, the filing said.

"SpiceJet also strengthened its financial position through the successful completion of key restructuring initiatives. The airline fully completed the settlement and payment plan of $24 million with Credit Suisse and also secured $89.5 million in liquidity through the Carlyle Aviation settlement, unlocking vital maintenance reserves. These steps have enhanced liquidity, improved financial flexibility, and positioned the airline for sustained recovery," the airline said.

The earnings were announced after market hours today.

The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 28.13 on October 8, 2025 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 63.40 on November 28, 2024.

The stock has lost 37% since the beginning of this year and fallen 38% in a year. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of SpiceJet stands at 46, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. The stock has a beta of 1.2, indicating very high volatility in a year.