Stock in focus: REC reports highest ever profit in Q1, dividend

Shares of state-owned REC are in news today after the firm reported its highest ever profit in the June 2025 quarter. REC stock rose 1.12% to Rs 404.85 against the previous close of Rs 400.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.06 lakh crore. Total 6.23 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 25.16 crore on BSE.

The firm reported a 29% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,465.71 crore in the June quarter compared to the year-ago period, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,460.19 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2024.

Total income rose 13.22% YoY to Rs 14,823.98 crore from Rs 13,092.44 crore in the same period a year ago.

On a standalone basis, the company said disbursements rose to Rs 59,508 crore in the quarter from Rs 43,652 crore a year ago, up by 36%, out of which disbursement to the renewable sector rose by 35%.

Total income climbed to Rs 14,734 crore from ?13,037 crore. The Net interest income (NIM) rose to Rs 5,247 crore from Rs 4,474 crore.

The standalone net profit increased to Rs 4,451 crore from Rs 3,442 crore.

It stated that owing to growth in all the verticals, REC is able to maintain its spreads at 2.96% and NIM at 3.74%, resulting in a robust quarterly profit after tax of Rs 4,451 crore.

The board also approved the declaration of the first interim dividend at the rate of Rs 4.60 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2025-26.

The record date for reckoning eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of payment of said interim dividend is Friday, August 1, 2025.

REC is a Government of India Enterprise engaged in extending financial assistance across the power sector value chain and is a Systemically Important (Non-Deposit Accepting or Holding) Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI).