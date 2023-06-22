Stock manipulation in 5 listed cos via bulk SMSes: Sebi issues interim order against 135 entities

The market regulator Sebi in an interim order restrained 135 entities from accessing the securities market till further orders and has issued impounding orders for Rs 126 crore towards wrongful gains made by such entities by indulging in market manipulations. The case pertains to an investigation conducted by Sebi into the alleged manipulation of shares of five scrips namely, Mauria Udyog Ltd, 7NR Retail Ltd, Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd, GBL Industries Ltd and Vishal Fabrics Ltd.

"A show cause notice has been issued to 226 entities including numerous mule accounts, through the aforementioned order for prima facie violations of SEBI Act, 1992 and regulations thereunder indicating a possible requirement of disgorgement of Rs 143.79 Crore from them," Sebi said.

The modus operandi followed apparently under a pre-planned scheme by the entities mainly centered around circulation of bulk SMSs in five scrips with a 'Buy' recommendation to public investors. The scheme involved 3 major sets of entities namely, PV (Price Volume) influencers, SMS Sender and Off Loaders, apart from using a large number of entities who are apparently mule or conduit entities to operate the fraudulent scheme in these scrips.

As per the first leg of the scheme, PV Influencers were found to have increased the price and volume of the five scrips through manipulative trades, followed by circulation of buy recommendations via Bulk SMSs in the five scrips by the SMS sender, Hanif Shekh, who was prima facie the master mind behind the scheme to induce public investors into buying such scrips.

"In the last leg of the scheme, the Off Loaders sold the shares of these five scrips (previously acquired by them) at elevated prices thereby making substantial profits which were transferred through multiple layers and conduits to the Ultimate Beneficiaries of the scheme who were identified as Promoters of some of the companies and the mastermind of the scheme Hanif Shekh," Sebi said.

Sebi said general public is cautioned to be aware of fraudulent activities being carried out through SMSs, various websites, social media like Telegram, Instagram, YouTube and are further advised to deal only with Sebi registered intermediaries.

Sebi said it took numerous steps to investigate the matter including using digital footprints, CDRs and voluminous bank transactions to identify the SMS sender and other entities involved in such illegal activities. The action on SEBI’s part has led to discovery of crucial evidence in the matter," it said.

