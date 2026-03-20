Stock market: Gift Nifty rises 117 points; key levels to watch today

Domestic equity benchmark indices are likely to open on a flat to slightly higher note on Friday, supported by easing crude oil prices as the US and Israel offered a degree of relief toward de-escalation in West Asia conflict.

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 117.5 points, or 0.51%, higher at 23,237.5, signalling a positive start for the equity market on March 20.

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Recent signals from the United States and Israel indicating a potential de-escalation in the Iran conflict have provided some relief to global markets, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money. “This has led to a mild cooling in crude oil prices and supported a relatively stable opening across Asian indices.”

Overnight, Wall Street closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.44% to end at 46,021.43. The S&P 500 fell 0.27% to 6,606.49. The Nasdaq Composite edged 0.28% lower to 22,090.69.

Brent crude, which had surged sharply in recent sessions, has shown signs of moderation after reassuring comments from US policymakers, said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered research analyst and founder, Livelong Wealth.

“Statements suggesting a potential easing of sanctions on Iranian oil supplies and reduced likelihood of military escalation have helped cool immediate supply concerns,” Hariprasad said.

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Meanwhile, oil prices eased today. At last check, US crude prices were down 2.83% to $93.42 per barrel, while Brent crude futures declined 2.96% to $105.43 per barrel.

Previous session

In the previous session on Thursday, the Sensex plummeted 2496.89 points, or 3.26%, to settle at 74,207.24, while the Nifty declined 775.65 points, or 3.26%, to close at 23,002.15.

Key levels

The 50-pack index is currently hovering near a critical support zone of 22,900. A decisive breakdown below this level could trigger further downside towards 22,700, and if selling picks up, the decline could extend to the broader support band of 22,500-22,000, said Ponmudi.

“On the upside, 23,300–23,400 stands as the immediate resistance zone. Any pullback toward this region is likely to face selling pressure,” Ponmudi noted.

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According to Ponmudi, a stronger resistance is placed between 23,600 and 23,750, and only a sustained move above this band will shift the short-term structure towards stability. “Momentum indicators continue to remain weak, reinforcing the prevailing negative bias. As long as Nifty remains below 23,300, the index is expected to trade with a bearish bias,” he added.

