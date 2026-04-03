Stock market holiday: The equity market will remain shut on Friday, April 3, the first market holiday of FY27. The Indian bourses— BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) — are closed for trading today (April 3) on account of Good Friday, according to the market holiday calendar shared by the exchanges in December 2025.

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The stock market was also closed earlier this week on March 31 for Mahavir Jayanti.

The holiday for Good Friday will also be observed in many markets globally. The US stock market will also remain closed on Friday along with most of the Asian and European indices.

The commodity exchange, MCX, will also remain closed on April 3 for the Good Friday holiday, according to the market calendar. MCX will observe a holiday in both the morning and evening sessions.

In April, market will also remain closed on the 14th

The month of April will also witness a stock market holiday on the 14th on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Previous session

Sensex and Nifty continued their uptrend for the second consecutive session on Thursday as markets staged a sharp recovery led by gains in IT stocks. However, investor sentiment remained cautious after fresh remarks by US President Donald Trump signalled a potential escalation in the US-Iran war.

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Sensex gained 185.23 points, or 0.25 per cent, to settle at 73,319.55, rebounding 1,773.74 points from the day’s low of 71,545.81, while the Nifty advanced 33.70 points, or 0.15% per cent, to close at 22,713.10.