Business Today
Stock market holidays 2025: Will BSE, NSE be closed on Mahashivratri, Wednesday, Feb 26?

Stock market holidays 2025: Will BSE, NSE be closed on Mahashivratri, Wednesday, Feb 26?

India's leading stock exchanges- BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange Ltd (NSE) shall remain closed on Wednesday, February 26 on the account of Mahashivratri.

This will mark the first holiday for the Indian stock markets in the current calendar. Exchanges have announced 14 stock market holidays for the current year.

Stock market holidays 2025: India's leading stock exchanges- BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange Ltd (NSE) shall remain closed on Wednesday, February 26 on the account of Mahashivratri. This will mark the first holiday for the Indian stock markets in the current calendar. Exchanges have announced 14 stock market holidays for the current year.

It means that there will be no trading activity across the equity segment, equity derivative segment and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segment, commodity and commodity derivatives segment, currency derivatives segments and interest rate derivative segment. Trading shall resume as usual on Thursday, February 27.


Indian stock market operates on all weekdays- Monday to Friday- unless specified otherwise. Markets are closed Saturday and Sunday, along with select public holidays, festivals and occasions, usually announced at the beginning of the year. However, markets remained open on February 1, Saturday on the account of the Union Budget.


On normal trading sessions, Indian stock markets observe a pre-opening session of 15 minutes between 9.00 am to 9.15 am, followed by the continuous trading session from 9.15 am to 3.30 pm. The closing session is held between 3.40 pm to 4.00 pm, while the morning block deal session is operational between 8.45 am to 9.00 am.


Months of April and October shall observe the highest number of stock market holidays, with a count of three, followed by March and August, where the stock market shall remain closed for two days in each month. February, May, November and December will have a single stock market holiday each.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 24, 2025, 3:54 PM IST
