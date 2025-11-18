Business Today
News
markets
stocks
Stock Market: Sensex falls 292 pts, Nifty below 25,950; Tata Steel leads losers

At 9:16 am, the BSE Sensex was down 221.45 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 84,729.50 after dropping nearly 292 points in early trade.

Ritik Raj
  • Updated Nov 18, 2025 9:25 AM IST
Stock Market: Sensex falls 292 pts, Nifty below 25,950; Tata Steel leads losersAmong Sensex constituents, Tata Steel led the losers, sliding 0.98 per cent to Rs 171.35. Bajaj Finance declined 0.77 per cent

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Tuesday, weighed down by weak global cues and selling pressure in heavyweight stocks such as Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance.

At 9:16 am, the BSE Sensex was down 221.45 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 84,729.50 after dropping nearly 292 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty50 slipped 69.05 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 25,944.40, after briefly touching a day’s low of 25,930.15.

Among Sensex constituents, Tata Steel led the losers, sliding 0.98 per cent to Rs 171.35. Bajaj Finance declined 0.77 per cent, while Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HCL Technologies slipped 0.75 per cent, 0.62 per cent, and 0.58 per cent, respectively.

Wall Street closed sharply lower overnight, with all three major US indices ending in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1.18 per cent to 46,590.24, while the S&P 500 declined 0.92 per cent to 6,672.41. The Nasdaq Composite also weakened, losing 0.84 per cent to settle at 22,708.07.

Asian markets traded lower on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1.77 per cent to 49,432.56, while South Korea’s KOSPI shed 2.09 per cent to 4,003.81. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index also slipped 1.21 per cent to 26,066.26.

On Monday, the Sensex climbed 388 points to close at 84,950, while the Nifty advanced 103 points to settle at 26,013.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 18, 2025 9:25 AM IST
