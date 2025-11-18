Stock market today: Gift Nifty signals a negative opening as global markets fall 

The Indian stock market is likely to open lower on Tuesday in line with weak global cues. Asian markets were trading lower as US peers ended lower overnight. Japan's Nikkei tanked 998 pts to 49,325 and Hang Seng fell 368 pts to 26,000.

US' Dow Jones ended 558 pts lower at 46,590 and Nasdaq slipped 192 pts to 22,708.

Nifty futures traded 40 points, or 0.16 per cent lower at 25,990, hinting at a negative start for the domestic market.

Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, a SEBI - registered online trading and wealth tech firm said, "Nifty 50 is set for a cautious start and may witness mild selling pressure at the open amidst the risk-on mood in global equities. However, the index is likely to find support in the 25,930–25,850 zone, a region that has consistently attracted buyers. On the upside, supply pressure remains firm at 26,012–26,100, and only a decisive breakout above this pocket can open the path toward 26,250."

On Bank Nifty, which ended at record high in the previous session, Ponmudi said, "Bank Nifty is trading just below the crucial long-term resistance zone of 59,100–59,300. With the RSI around 71, the index has entered overbought territory, suggesting the possibility of some intraday profit-booking. Key support lies at 58,600–58,250, which should cushion any initial dips. Despite the near-term overextension, underlying momentum remains strong, and as long as Bank Nifty holds above 58,600, the broader trend remains firmly constructive."

On Monday, Sensex and Nifty rose for the sixth straight session led by financial stocks as investors cheered fresh support measures from the Reserve Bank of India for exporters hit by recent tariff disruptions. Sensex ended 388 pts higher at 84,950 and Nifty added 103 pts to 26,013.

Top Sensex gainers were Eternal 1.94%, Maruti Suzuki (1.34%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.26%), Mahindra & Mahindra (1.11%) and Tech Mahindra (1%).