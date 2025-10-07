Top stocks in news: Glottis, HCL Tech, Coal India, LTIM, Zydus Life, Fabtech, NIBE, telcos

Indian benchmark indices settled with big gains on Monday thanks to positive global cues and buying in select pockets ahead of Q2 earnings. BSE Sensex soared 582.95 points, or 0.72 per cent, to settle at 81,790.12, while NSE's Nifty50 rallied 183.40 points, or 0.74 per cent, to close at 25,077.65. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, October 07, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Sayaji Industries shall ex-bonus in 3:1 ratio today.

Glottis: The logistics solutions player sold its IPO in the range of Rs 120-129 per share with a lot size of 114 shares to raise a total of Rs 307 crore between September 29 and October 01. The issue was overall subscribed only 2.05 times during the three-day bidding period.

Fabtech Technologies: The biopharma engineering company sold its shares in the range Rs 181-191 apiece with a lot size of 75 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 230.35 crore via primary route between September 29 and October 01. The issue was overall subscribed only 2.03 times, attracting nearly 98,000 applications.

Telecom stocks: Reliance Jio, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, added 19.49 lakh wireless subscribers in August 2025, compared to 4.82 lakh added in July. Bharti Airtel added 4.96 lakh subscribers, against 4.64 lakh in the same period. Vodafone Idea lost 3.08 lakh subscribers in August, slightly better than the 3.59 lakh user loss in the previous month.

HCL Technologies: The global technology and IT solutions provider has joined the MIT Media Lab, a world-renowned research and innovation ecosystem at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). HCL will gain access to the Media Lab’s research and networks, and will co-develop projects aimed at translating meaningful AI innovation into impactful and scalable solutions.

Coal India: The coal mining company has executed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation for collaboration in the exploration and exploitation of critical minerals, along with other minerals of mutual interest.

LTIMindtree: The global technology consulting and digital solutions company has entered into a multi-year agreement with a leading global media and entertainment company.

Brigade Enterprises: The realty company has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) for its upcoming premium residential projects in West Chennai. The development spans a 6.6-acre land parcel. The estimated gross development value (GDV) of the project is Rs 1,000 crore.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharmaceutical company has received a Notice of Compliance (NOC) from Health Canada for generic Liothyronine tablets of 5 mcg and 25 mcg dosages. Liothyronine tablets are primarily indicated for treating hypothyroidism. These tablets recorded annual sales of 10.9 million CAD in Canada.

Bank of India: The state-run lender reported a 11.8 per cent YoY rise in global business growth to Rs 15.61 lakh crore, while global deposits increased 10.08 per cent YoY to Rs 8.53 lakh crore in September 2025 period. Global gross advances jumped 14 per cent YoY to Rs 7.08 lakh crore.

Metropolis Healthcare: The diagnostics player reported a 23 per cent YoY surged in the revenue including income from Core Diagnostics, Scientific Pathology (Scientific), Agra and Ahuja’s Pathology & Imaging Center, Dehradun for the September 2025 quarter. B2C revenues soared 16 per cent YoY, while B2B revenue grows 34 per cent YoY. It is debt free.

Oil India, Mahanagar Gas: Oil India has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mahanagar Gas to explore opportunities across the LNG value chain and in emerging clean energy areas.

Aster DM Healthcare: The healthcare company has received No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from both BSE and NSE for the merger of Quality Care India with itself.

Dilip Buildcon: The infra company, through the DBL-APMPL joint venture has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for development of a 100 MW grid-connected ground-mounted solar PV power project under captive mode to supply power to Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam for 25 years from the date of commissioning.

NIBE: The defence company has received purchase orders worth Rs 20.57 crore from a leading infrastructure and defence company in India for the manufacturing and supply of multiple structures.