Stock market today: Sensex jumps 820 pts, Nifty above 23,150; Eternal, M&M up 2%

Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their upward momentum on Wednesday, building on the sharp gains recorded in the previous session, tracking positive cues from Asian markets and growing hopes of easing tensions in the US–Israel–Iran conflict

At 9:20 am, the BSE Sensex climbed 820.61 points, or 1.11%, to 74,889.06. The NSE Nifty advanced 261.75 points, or 1.14%, to 23,174.15.

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Remarks from President Trump and the Iranian regime suggest that the conflict may be over soon, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Among Sensex constituents, Eternal gained 2.24% to Rs 243.80. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) rose 2.36%, while Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement and Titan Company were up 2.29%, 2.13% and 1.97%, respectively.

Given the ongoing global uncertainties and increased volatility, Aakash Shah, technical research analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Ltd, advised investors to be disciplined and selective in their investment decisions.



“Accumulating fundamentally strong stocks during market corrections may be a sensible strategy. Initiating fresh long positions is advisable only after the Nifty decisively breaks above and sustains the 24,500 level, which would signal strengthening sentiment and the possibility of a more robust bullish trend," Shah said.

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Broader Asian markets traded positively. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 2.61% to 53,616.45, while South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.72% to 5,649.29, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.29% to 25,137.50.

Wall Street ended lower overnight, with all three major indices closing in the red. The S&P 500 edged 0.37% lower to close at 6,556.37, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.18% to settle at 46,124.06. The Nasdaq Composite also declined 0.84% to 21,761.90.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the Sensex jumped 1,372.06 points, or 1.89 per cent, to settle at 74,068.45, while the 50-pack index surged 399.75 points, or 1.78 per cent, to end at 22,912.40.

Vijayakumar said Iran's reiteration that non-hostile ships can transit the Strait of Hormuz is particularly encouraging and will help to alleviate India's energy concerns.

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“These positive geopolitical developments have reflected in sharp decline in Brent crude to around $98. The US 10-year yield also has declined. Gold has recovered. If this positive development sustains, there is room for a sharp rebound in the market. But if the recovery is to sustain FIIs should stop their big sustained selling, which, in turn, will require stability in the rupee,” Vijayakumar added.