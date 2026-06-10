Stock market today: Why Nifty failed to hold gains and closed lower

Indian equity benchmarks ended on a mixed note on Wednesday after surrendering early gains in a highly volatile trading session. The Nifty50 index slipped 27.15 points or 0.12 per cent to close at 23,214.95, while the 30-share BSE Sensex pack added 64.42 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 73,983.18. During the session, Nifty erased 210.4 points from its intraday high of 23,425.35, while Sensex gave up 629.83 points from the day's peak of 74,613.01.

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The broader market witnessed sharper selling pressure, with Nifty Midcap100 declining 1.49 per cent and Nifty Smallcap100 falling 1.33 per cent.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said, "Domestic equities ended lower amid weak global cues, as investors turned cautious ahead of a key US inflation print likely to influence the Fed's policy trajectory. Early gains were reversed due to profit booking, while subdued oil prices, despite fresh geopolitical developments, offered limited support."

Nair added, "FMCG stocks outperformed on expectations of price hikes, and private banks advanced following the RBI's easing of FCNR(B) and ECB norms, whereas metals lagged due to softer commodity prices. Although domestic bond yields were lower due to steady foreign interest following the recent policy support to debt markets, slowing mutual fund inflows highlighted emerging pressure on equities amid the ongoing geopolitical uncertainties."

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Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research at Religare Broking, noted that a sharp decline in heavyweight stocks across sectors wiped out early gains and dragged the benchmark lower.

"Sectoral participation remained largely weak and choppy, with energy, realty, and metal stocks emerging among the top losers, while FMCG and select banking counters displayed relative resilience. Broader markets underperformed the benchmark indices, with both midcap and smallcap indices declining around 1.5%, reflecting a cautious undertone across the broader market," he stated.

"Investor sentiment remained fragile amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following fresh developments involving the US and Iran, which initially pushed Brent crude prices higher. However, resilience in select heavyweight counters, particularly banking majors, helped limit the downside. Market participants also remained watchful of foreign institutional flows, movements in the rupee, and global bond yields, all of which continue to influence near-term market direction," Mishra further stated.

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Nifty outlook

According to Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, buying interest continues to emerge around the 23,000–23,100 zone.

"A range-bound approach is preferred over a directional view. The expected trading range for Nifty is 23,000–23,550, with 23,200 acting as immediate support, 23,000–23,100 as positional support, and 23,450–23,550 as the key resistance zone," said Bhuva.