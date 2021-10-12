Stock Market Updates: Sensex gains 50 points, Nifty above 17,950; SBI, Bajaj Auto top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid mixed global cues. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 61 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 60,196.56, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 19.6 points or 0.11 per cent to 17,965.55.

SBI and Bajaj Auto were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by ITC, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank and TCS.

On the other hand, M&M and Infosys were among the losers.

Sensex rose 77 points to end at a record closing high of 60,136 on Monday, tracking gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and ITC. Nifty gained 50.75 points or 0.28 per cent to its all-time closing high of 17,945.95. It touched a new peak of 18,041.95 intra day.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,303 crore on October 11, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 373.28 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.