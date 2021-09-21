Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 17,450; HCL Tech, HUL top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid weak global cues. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 40 points or 0.07 per cent higher at 58,530.64, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 60.65 points or 0.35 per cent to 17,457.55.

HCL Tech was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 3 per cent, followed by HUL, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel.

On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki and Axis Bank were among the losers.

Closing sharply lower, the Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty, saw a major fall as the volatility index rose 12 per cent on Monday. The fall in the market is seen in line with losses across global markets as investors wait for cues from the US Federal Reserve Bank this week.

The Sensex fell as much as 524.96 points (0.89%), while Nifty 50 closed below the psychological mark of 17,400 points, dropping 188.25 points (1.07%) to 17,396.9 points.

Equity benchmark Sensex had slumped over 350 points in early trade on Monday, tracking losses in index majors Tata Steel, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank amid thin trade in global markets.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 92.54 crore on September 20, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,626.58 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.