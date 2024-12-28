Stock picks 2025: Axis Securities bets on these market winners. Check if you own any

India’s stock market continues to dominate the global stage, with the Nifty 50 hitting a record high of 26,216 in 2024, propelling the country’s market capitalization past $5 trillion. Axis Securities forecasts that this growth momentum will carry through 2025 and beyond, driven by strong fiscal initiatives and political stability following recent state elections.

In its latest report, Axis Securities predicts a 7.6% growth in Nifty 50 earnings per share (EPS) for FY25, accelerating to 13.7% in FY26. Over the longer term, EPS is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% from FY23 to FY27. Key drivers include a recovery in private capital expenditure, a rebound in the real estate sector, and robust construction activity.

The brokerage firm remains optimistic about double-digit earnings growth for the next two to three years, citing easing credit conditions following CRR cuts as a key enabler. However, risks such as global macroeconomic uncertainty, inflation, and potential earnings downgrades after Q3 loom on the horizon.

Stock Picks for 2025

Axis Securities has identified several stocks poised for strong growth in 2025, including:

Shriram Finance: Target price Rs 3,825

Fortis Healthcare: Target price Rs 860

Prestige Estates Projects: Target price Rs 2,195

City Union Bank: Target price Rs 215

Ambuja Cements: Target price Rs 675

DOMS Industries: Target price Rs 3,120

Ethos: Target price Rs 3,750

Bharti Airtel: Target price Rs 1,880

Cipla: Target price Rs 1,735

With current valuations leaving little room for significant gains, Axis Securities recommends a “Buy on Dips” approach and a focus on “Growth at a Reasonable Price” and “Quality” stocks. The firm advises an investment horizon of over 12 months to maximize returns.

As India’s economy continues to outpace its peers, fueled by fiscal support and a recovery in private spending, the equity market’s growth story shows no signs of slowing down. Looking ahead to FY26, Axis Securities anticipates an even stronger performance, solidifying India’s position as a global investment powerhouse.