Stocks in focus: Asian Paints, Infosys, LTIMindtree, LTTS, Vedanta, KVB, KPI Green Energy, Hind Zinc, Nazara Tech, Aarti Drugs, Manpasand, Wipro, Samhi Hotels

Dozens of companies including Infosys, L&T Technology Services, Aurobindo Pharma and Karur Vysya Bank would announce their June quarter results today. KPI Green Energy will turn ex-split while a dozen shares such as Amara Raja Energy, GPT Healthcare and Can Fin Homes will turn ex-dividend today. Investors would react to Q1 earnings of Asian Paints and LTIMindtree. Here are stocks that may hog limelight today:



Infosys, LTTS, Tata Tech: Infosys, Tata Tech, Havells India Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS), Polycab India Ltd, Central Bank of India, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, JSW Infrastructure Ltd, Karur Vysya Bank Ltd, Ceat Ltd, Shoppers Stop Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Rallis India Ltd and South Indian Bank Ltd would be announcing their Q1 results today.



KPI Green Energy, Tanla Platforms: Can Fin Homes, GPT Healthcare Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd and UTI Asset Management Company Ltd are some stocks that would turn ex-dividend today. KPI Green Energy Ltd will see its stock splitting into shares of Rs 5 per share from Rs 10 per share.



Asian Paints: The paints maker recorded a 24.54 per cent YoY drop in consolidated net profit for June quarter. This was against a 9-10 per cent fall in profit that analysts were anticipating ahead of the quarterly results. Demand conditions for the paint industry were tough, impacted by the severe heatwave and general elections in the quarter, the company said.



LTIMindtree: The software and consulting major reported a 1.53 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 1,133.80 crore for the June quarter compared with Rs 1,151.5 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 9,142.6 crore, up 5.06 per cent.



Nazara Technologies: Two of the company subsidiaries received show cause notices in relation to Goods and Services Tax (GST) with a total liability of Rs 1,120 crore, the company informed stock exchanges on Wednesday.



Aarti Drugs Ltd: Following a Bromine gas leakage at the company's factory premises Aarti Drugs has been directed by MPCB to voluntarily close down the manufacturing activity of a particular product after completion of the existing production batch as a precautionary measure. The company will stop the manufacturing activity of the particular product from 18th July 2024.



Zensar Technologies Ltd: Zensar Technologies Inc, USA, wholly owned subsidiary of Zensar Technologies, has entered into a definitive agreement for acquisition of 100 per cent membership interest in BridgeView Life Sciences, LLC. The company will pay an aggregate upfront payment of $14 million subject to customary adjustments for working capital, debt and cash on closing and additional payment upto $11 million by December 2027.



UltraTech Cement: The cement maker entered into Power Purchase Agreement and Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement with intention to acquire 26 per cent equity shares of Amplus Omega Solar Private Limited, a company engaged in generation and transmission of renewable energy.



Vedanta, Hind Zinc: Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta, submitted an announcement for pronouncement of order by the National Company Law Tribunal, Jaipur Bench sanctioning the scheme of arrangement between Hindustan Zinc and their respective shareholders.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd: The company’s Japanese parent Suzuki Motor Corporation unveiled its technology strategy for 10 years ahead. It intends to use ‘technology that minimises energy consumption’ from manufacturing to recycling, and aim for a carbon-neutral world while providing the joy of transportation to people all over the world. The firm disclosed its strategy in pointers which are stated below.



Navin Fluorine International Ltd: The board of Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary, allotted 24,98,16,846 non-cumulative, non-convertible, non-participating, redeemable preference shares of the face value of Rs 10 per preference Share aggregating to Rs 2,49,81,68,460/- to the company upon such payment.



Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd: The company received order for 1.000 Off-grid Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping systems with total work order value of Rs 25 crore. It also received orders for 731 Off-grid Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping System with total work order value of Rs 19 crore, excluding GST.



Manpasand Beverages: The company said its board signed a settlement agreement with Finquest on July 17, pursuant to which the companies agreed to revise the terms of facility granted by Finquest to the company.



Radico Khaitan Ltd: The company introduced Sangam World Malt Whisky to the Indian market. Sangam Whisky will be available in 750ml bottles, priced between Rs 4,000 and Rs 7,500, tailored to varying state excise structures.

Wipro: Wipro Holdings (UK), a wholly-owned subsidiary, transferred its entire shareholding in Wipro Financial Outsourcing Services, a step-down subsidiary, to Wipro IT Services UK Societas a wholly-owned subsidiary, effective July 17. The exercise was carried to rationalise and simplify the overall group structure.



Samhi Hotels Ltd: ICRA assigned 'Stable' rating to the debt facilities of the company. It also took a consolidated view of the company, its subsidiaries and step-down subsidiaries and after due consideration, assigned a long-term rating of ICRA A- and a short-term rating of ICRA A2+ for Rs 242 crores bank facilities of Ascent Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary.



TIL Ltd: The company has successfully completed execution of 40 Heavy Duty Cargo handling cranes for the Indian Army on June 30, the company said in an exchange filing.



Ashok Leyland: Hinduja Tech Limited (HT), a mobility-focused global engineering R&D services company and a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate the Hinduja Group, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire TECOSIM Group.