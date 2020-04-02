Stocks in news: Kilpest India, Cipla, TVS Motor, Aurobindo Pharma and more

Key highlights:

- IHS Markit India March Manufacturing PMI at 51.8 Vs 54.5 (MoM).

- Moody's has revised Indian banking system outlook to 'Negative' from 'Stable'

- Acuite Ratings said that the nationwide lockdown to cost Indian economy USD 4.64 billion every day and the entire 21-day lockdown will result in a GDP loss of almost USD 98 billion:

- India has reported a total of 1,965 coronavirus cases, of which 150 have recovered.

- On Wednesday, BSE Sensex ended 1,203 points lower at 28,265 and NSE Nifty50 closed 334 points lower at 8,263.

- On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 1,116.79 crore & DIIs too offloaded Rs 450.36 crore in equities yesterday.

- On March 31, the Indian rupee ended flat at 75.62 per dollar against Monday's closing of 75.61

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments.

Kilpest India: Balck Bio, subsidiary of the company has received ICMR approval for COVID-19 real-time PCR detection kit, to be used on patient samples.

Cipla: The pharma major said it has successfully completed the Phase-3 clinical study for generic version of GSK's Advair Disku.

Cadila: Company's subsidiary, Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it has received final approval from the USFDA to market generic Lamotrigine extended-release tablets, used to treat certain types of seizures.

TVS Motor: Company's motorcycle sales slip 52.7% to 66,673 units and 3-wheeler sales 25.5% to 10,751 units (YoY)

Aurobindo Pharma: The company has announced termination of agreement to acquire the operations and three manufacturing facilities in the USA from Sandoz Inc, USA, a Novartis Division by its wholly owned subsidiary, Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc. The filing added that the decision is taken as approval from US Federal Trade Commission for the transaction was not obtained within anticipated timelines

JB Chemicals: The company said it has ensured that Ranitidine supplied by them meets the international guidelines related to the presence of NDMA and is well within the prescribed limits. The filing added that the company continues to market Rantac, formulation of Ranitidine, in India and has taken steps to ensure that NDMA in the product is within acceptable limits. The company has not yet launched this product in the US market

AIMCO Pesticides: The company said it has received the written permission for exemption from temporary suspensions in manufacturing operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and added that it has resumed partial manufacturing operations with 10% workforce.

