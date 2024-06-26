Stocks in focus today: DEE Development Engineers, YES Bank, Indus Towers, MapmyIndia, Bank of Maharashtra

DEE Development Engineers, Akme Fintrade and a few SMEs will make Dalal Street debuts today. Indus Towers shares is in focus on Vodafone PLC report while C.E. Info Systems is in news on reports of promoter selling stake. YES Bank Ltd, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Bank of Maharashtra are in focus on different news. Here's key details:

DEE Development Engineers: Shares of DEE Development Engineers will make market debut on Wednesday. The stock is likely to deliver a strong listing pop, if one goes by grey market premium (GMP) for the piping solutions company.

Akme Fintrade: This stock would debut on stock market today. The NBFC's IPO ran from June 19 to June 21 and was sold in the price band of Rs 114-120 per share. The Udaipur-based company raised Rs 132 crore via its primary offering, which entirely included a fresh share sale of Rs 1.1 crore equity shares.

Aegis Logistics, Welspun Living: The two stocks will turn ex-date for dividend today. Aegis Logistics had announced a final dividend of Rs 2 per share while Welspun Living announced a dividend of Re 0.10 per share.

Coforge: The Competition Commission of India has approved Coforge's acquisition of a 54 per cent majority stake in Cigniti Technologies, following Coforge's board approval in May.

Indus Towers: After monetising its stake in telecom tower company Indus Towers Ltd, Vodafone Group Plc is looking to invest as much as Rs 3,000 crore in its Indian telecom joint venture Vodafone Idea Ltd, Moneycontrol reported.

C.E. Info Systems: MapmyIndia Promoter Rakesh Kumar Verma is looking to offload a 0.9 per cent stake in the company via block deal, CNBC-Awaaz reported, quoting sources. The floor price of the deal is seen at Rs 2,293.20 per share, with the offer size at Rs 114.60 crore.

SME listings: Falcon Technoprojects India, Durlax Top Surface and GEM Enviro Management would be making stock market debuts today.

Bank of Maharashtra: Care Ratings has assigned CARE AA+ rating to the bank's Rs 1,000 crore Tier II Bonds and suggested a stable outlook. It reaffirmed its rating and outlook for three other Tier II bonds amounting to Rs 3,600 crore.

Sanghi Industries: Ambuja Cements and Ravi Sanghi are looking to sell up to 90,92,000 shares of Sanghi Industries, representing 3.52 per cent of the total issued on June 26 and June 27, through a separate, designated window of BSE and NSE, in accordance with the OFS Guidelines (such offer for sale hereinafter referred to as the "Offer").

YES Bank: The private lender said the board of directors of the bank at a meeting held on Tuesday considered and approved draft notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held on August 23, 2024. It said shareholders will consider raising funds via the issue of debt securities on August 23. The copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting would be submitted to stock exchanges in due course at the time of dispatch of the notice to the shareholders, it said.

Tata Steel: The steelmaker has acquired 1,25,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each aggregating to Rs 12.5 crore (14.28 per cent) in Indian Foundation for Quality Management (‘IFQM’).

Adani Ports: In a filing to BSE, the Adani group firm said Sushant Kumar Mishra has ceased to be CEO-Logistics due to internal restructuring, effective June 25. Divij Taneja has been appointed as CEO-Logistics from the same date.

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises: ZEE said the NCLT has allowed its Withdrawal Application (seeking withdrawal of the application filed by the company for implementation of the Composite Scheme of Arrangement among the company, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited and Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited, and their respective shareholders and creditors), with liberty to the company to pursue its remedies as and when warranted and in accordance with law.