Stocks in news: Adani Group, Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, Power Grid, LTIMindtree and more

Benchmark indices extended gains for the second straight session and settled higher on Monday. However, headline peers saw some profit bookings in the second half of the trading session.

Sensex jumped 415.49 points, or 0.69 per cent, to end at 60,224.46 and Nifty surged 117.10 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 17,711.45. Broader markets outperformed the headline peers as BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained over a per cent, each. Fear gauge India VIX advanced about a per cent to 12.27-level.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Zee Entertainment

ZEE Studios Ltd and IPRS (Indian Performing Right Society) have inked a settlement agreement through which all disputes and claims have been settled. IPRS has agreed to withdraw the insolvency petition filed by them.

LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree Ltd has announced the inauguration of a new delivery center in Krakow, Poland, as part of its strategy to expand presence in Eastern Europe.

Allcargo Logistics

The board of Allcargo Logistics has cleared the plan to buy 38.87% stake from its partners at Rs 373 crore. With the acquisition, Allcargo Logistics will take its stake to 100% in the contract logistics business.

Adani Group shares

Adani Group has prepaid loans worth Rs 7,374 crore, which were taken against company shares as collateral, ahead of the maturity in April 2025.

Power Grid

State-owned Power Grid Corporation's board has cleared investments of nearly Rs 4,071 crore for two transmission projects in the country.

Jaypee Infratech

The NCLT has approved Suraksha Group's bid to acquire debt-laden Jaypee Infratech through the insolvency resolution process.

Wipro

Wipro Ltd announced the opening of its Americas Headquarters in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Natco Pharma

Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd will be in focus today as its board will meet to consider a proposal of buyback of shares.

Hero MotoCorp

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd has inked an agreement with California-based Zero Motorcycles to co-develop premium electric motorcycles.

Hindustan Aeronautics

The Ministry of Defence has inked a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics for procurement of 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft at a cost of Rs 6,800 crore. The HTT-40 is a turbo prop aircraft possessing good low speed handling qualities and provides better training effectiveness.

Larsen & Toubro

The ministry of Defence has signed Rs 3,100-crore contract with Larsen & Toubro for procurement of three cadet training ships. The ships will cater to the training of officer cadets at sea after their basic training to meet the future requirements of the Indian Navy.

GAIL India

The company’s board meeting is scheduled to be held on March 13 to consider the recommendation for payment of interim dividend for FY23. It has fixed a record date as March 21 for payment of interim dividend, if any.

