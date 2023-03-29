Stocks in news: Adani Group, L&T, Vedanta, Britannia and more

Indian equity benchmarks returned to negative territory on Tuesday amid a highly volatile trading session. The domestic indices were dragged by automobile, technology and metals. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack slipped 40 points or 0.07 per cent to close at 57,614; while the broader NSE Nifty index moved 34 points or 0.20 per cent lower to settle at 16,952. Mid and smallcap shares finished on a weak note, with the Nifty Midcap 100 down 0.35 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 falling 0.91 per cent.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

L&T

The company has issued and allotted 2,00,000 7.725% non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 1 lakh each aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore, which will mature on April 28, 2028. The debentures are proposed to be listed on the NSE.

Adani stocks

Adani Group has refuted a report that claimed the conglomerate had not paid all its loans against promoters' shares. "Adani has completed full prepayment of margin linked share backed financing aggregating to USD 2.15 billion and all corresponding shares pledged for those facilities have been released," the company said, hours after its chief financial offer rejected the claim on Twitter.

Jindal Stainless

Jindal Stainless said it has acquired a 49% stake in Indonesia-based nickel pig iron company.

GR Infraprojects

The company has received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the East Coast Railway for a project worth Rs 587.59 crore.

RPP Infra Projects

RPP Infra Projects has received a letter of acceptance for a new project worth Rs 148.08 crore. The project is expected to be completed by 31 October, 2024.

DB Corp

DB Corp has appointed Lalit Jain as Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from April 1 in the place of Pradyumna Mishra, who will retire as the Group CFO of the company.

Vedanta

Vedanta has declared a fifth interim dividend of Rs 20.50 per equity share for the current financial year 2022-23. The dividend will amount to Rs 7,621 crore.

Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval for Loperamide Hydrochloride Capsules from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Loperamide hydrochloride capsule is indicated for the control and symptomatic relief of acute nonspecific diarrhea and chronic diarrhea associated with inflammatory bowel disease.

Britannia

The Board of Britannia will meet on April 4 to consider the payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23.

DCB Bank

DCB Bank has issued and allotted 9.35% basel III compliant tier-II bonds of face value of Rs 1 crore each, on a private placement basis, aggregating to Rs 300 Crore.

