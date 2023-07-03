Stocks in news: Adani Transmission, RIL, UltraTech, NMDC, Bharti Airtel and more

Benchmark indices closed at record highs on Friday. Sensex zoomed 803 pts to 64,718 and Nifty added 217 pts to 19189 in the last session.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Adani Transmission

Promoter entity Fortitude Trade and Investment has offloaded its entire stake in Adani Transmission Ltd for about Rs 2665 crore via bulk deals on Friday. On the other hand, GQG partners has bought a stake worth Rs 1,676 crore in the Adani Group firm.

Bharti Airtel

An affiliate of Warburg Pincus affiliate has offloaded 0.3% stake in Bharti Airtel Ltd via a block deal on Friday for Rs 1,649 crore.

HDFC Bank, HDFC

The merger of HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC Ltd) will be effective from July 1.

Auto shares

Shares of auto companies are in focus today post release of monthly sales data.

Watch: Tata Motors, M&M, Ashok Leyland shares rise after monthly sales data; which auto stock should you buy? See what analysts say

Easy Trip Planners

Promoter has offloaded 5.75% in Easy Trip Planners via open market transactions on Friday, according to a disclosure by the company.

RIL

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and BP Plc have announced the commencement of production from the MJ field, following testing and commissioning activities.

NMDC

The state-owned iron ore producer's cumulative production and sales in Q1 of FY24 rose 20% and 45% YoY respectively. During the quarter, the company manufactured 10.70 million tonnes and sold 11.15 million tonnes iron ore.

UltraTech Cement

The country's largest cement maker has announced India's total sales volume in Q1FY24 grew by 20% YoY to 29.01 million tonnes and total consolidated sales volume jumped by 20% YoY to 29.96 million tonnes. The capacity utilisation was at approximately 90% in Q1FY24.

