Stocks in news: BHEL, Trent, Hyundai Motor, YES Bank, Lupin and more 

Shares of India's leading banks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are in focus today after their Q4 earnings announced on April 18. Retail favourite YES Bank shares are also in news due to their Q4 earnings. Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Friday. Sensex rose 504.86 points, or 0.65 per cent, to end at 78,493.54, while the Nifty gained 56.80 points, or 0.65 per cent, to close at 24,353.55.

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Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in focus today.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank reported a 8.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 13,701.68 crore in Q4 against Rs 12,629.58 crore net profit recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. The board also recommended a dividend of Rs 12 per share of face value of Rs 2 each, subject to approvals.

Trent

The Tata Group's retail arm will consider its first-ever bonus issue of shares at a board meeting on April 22, according to an exchange filing. Trent will also report its results for the March 2026 quarter.

YES Bank

YES Bank reported a 44.7 per cent year-on-year rise in its standalone net profit in Q4. Profit climbed to Rs 1,068.42 crore from Rs 738.12 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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BHEL

The PSU reported a 18% growth in provisional turnover of Rs 32,350 crore for FY 2026, marking a growth of 18% from last year. The company also won orders worth Rs 75,000 crore during the year, taking the total outstanding order book to Rs 2.4 lakh crore. The company also commissioned power capacity worth around 8.9 GW.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank posted a 9.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit in Q4 to Rs 19,221.05 crore for the quarter compared to Rs 17,616.14 crore reported in the corresponding period last year. The board recommended a final dividend of 13 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 for the year ended March 31, 2026.

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Cipla

The company said the USFDA conducted a pre-approval inspection at the company's manufacturing facility in Goa. It has issued a form 483 with two observations. The inspection was conducted between April 6 to April 17, 2026.

Lupin

The USFDA carried out an inspection at its Somerset facility between April 13 to April 17, 2026, after which it was issued three observations from the regulator.

Hyundai Motor India

The auto firm's one-and-a-half year shareholder lock-in period will end today with 162.5 million shares or 20% of its outstanding equity becoming eligible to be traded. Shares worth Rs 30,700 crore will become eligible to be traded based on Friday's closing price.