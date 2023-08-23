Stocks in news: Brightcom Group, Hindalco, BEML, Jio Financial and more

The domestic equity market ended on a flat note on Tuesday. Sensex rose 4 points to 65,220 and Nifty gained 3 pts to 19,396.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

BEML

BEML has won an order from the ministry of defence for supply of command post vehicles with contact value of Rs 101 crore.

Vodafone Idea

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea plans to clear about Rs 2,400 crore of dues to the government by September. The company recently cleared pending dues of licence fees and spectrum usage charges of about Rs 450 crore for the March quarter of 2022-23.

Jio Financial

Asia Index Private Limited on Tuesday said its index committee has decided to postpone the removal of Jio Financial Services (JFS) from all the S&P BSE indices by another three days. JFS was supposed to be excluded from stock indices from August 24. But since shares of Jio Financial hit their lower circuit limit for two straight days of the three-day period, the exclusion date was deferred.

Brightcom Group

The Securities and Exchange Board of India said it found lapses in Brightcom Group Ltd's preferential issue of shares. The market regulator said it received complaints about the firm's preferential allotments. "It was alleged that proper disclosures were not made in the Annual Report of the Company in respect of utilization of the proceeds of the preferential issues," said SEBI in its order.

Piramal Enterprises

Piramal Enterprises announced that its board has given the nod for the public issuance of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs 3,000 crore."...the Committee approved the public issuance of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (‘Debentures’) of the face value of Rs 1,000 each for an amount aggregating up to Rs 3,000 crore in one or more tranches," the financial services company said in a regulatory filing.

TVS Supply Chain

The shares of TVS Supply Chain will make their market debut on the exchanges on Wednesday. The stock is likely to see a muted listing.

Hindalco

Hindalco Industries will invest up to Rs 2,000 crore to set up a "first of its kind" of copper and e-waste recycling unit in India, said Kumar Mangalam Birla, the company's chairman, while addressing its 64th annual general meeting (AGM) on August 22. "I am delighted to announce that your company is making an investment of Rs 2,000 crore to establish the first of its kind Copper and E-waste recycling facility in India. This move addresses the mounting challenge posed by e-waste, recognised as the foremost waste stream on a global scale," Birla said in his address.

