Stocks in news: HDFC Bank, Suzlon Energy, RIL, Indian Oil and more

Benchmark indices closed lower on Friday. Sensex slipped 505 pts to 65,280 and Nifty lost 165 pts to 19,331 amid losses in global markets.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

HDFC Bank

All MSCI indexes have replaced HDFC with HDFC Bank following the merger.

Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore. The company will explore various financial routes to raise the amount.

RIL

Reliance Industries has fixed July 20 as the record date for the demerger of its financial services arm Reliance Strategic Investments.

Hindustan Zinc

The company's board has cleared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for the current financial year which will incur an expenditure of Rs 2957 crore for the Vedanta subsidiary.

Cyient DLM

Shares of Cyient DLM will debut on the exchanges today. The stock is expected to list at a premium of over 50%.

Indian Oil

The Board of Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has cleared raising of capital up to Rs 22,000 crore through a rights issue. RVNL emerged as the lowest bidder for the NHAI project worth Rs 808 crore.

HAL

The government and HAL signed a Rs 458 crore contract for two upgraded Dornier Aircraft for the Indian Coast Guard.

