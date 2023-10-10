Stocks in news: Mazagon Dock, Dilip Buildcon, Indian Oil, Star Health, IDFC First Bank and more

The domestic equity market closed lower on Monday. Sensex lost 483 points to 65,512 and Nifty closed 141 points lower at 19,512.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

GR Infraprojects

Dibang Power (Lot 4) consortium, the JV between GR Infraprojects and Patel Engineering, has executed the contract agreement for a project worth Rs 3,637.12 crore with NHPC. GR Infraprojects’ stake in the Dibang multipurpose project in Arunachal Pradesh is 50 percent and the project including construction of civil works for Lot 4 is expected to be completed within 86 months.

Genus Power Infrastructures

The electricity metering solutions company said its wholly owned subsidiary has received two letters of awards (LOA) worth Rs 3,115.01 crore for appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Providers (AMISPs).

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

The shipping company has inked a Letter of Intent (LOI) with an European Client for construction of 06 firm and 04 optional units of 7500 DWT multi- purpose hybrid power vessels. The prices for the units will be firmed up at the time of signing of contract.

Dilip Buildcon

The highways builder has won a letter of acceptance (LoA) and inked an agreement for a new project in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The project, with a total estimated cost of Rs 396.93 crore, is expected to be completed within 44 months from the commencement of work.

Indian Oil

The firm has appointed Anuj Jain as Director (Finance) with effect from October 9. Anuj Jain has over 27 years of rich and varied experience in the field of finance, taxation and commercial aspects of the oil & gas industry. Sanjay Kaushal has ceased to be CFO of the company.

Bhageria Industries

The company has received one turnkey international solar engineering, procurement, and construction (Solar EPC) project with comprehensive operation & maintenance and water proofing in APM terminal, Kingdom of Bahrain. The project with a capacity of 11.40 MWp has a total order value of Rs 104.49 crore.

Themis Medicare

The company's stock will trade ex-split in the ratio of 10:1 on Tuesday. The pharmaceutical firm has also fixed October 10 as the record date for the purpose of stock split. Themis Medicare announced this decision on May 13, 2023. The stock ended 2.01% lower at Rs 1849.80 in the last session.

Ashok Leyland

Shares of Ashok Leyland are in news today as 6.25 million shares changed hands in two bunch of trades in the previous session, said reports. Details of the buyers and sellers were not known. The stock ended 0.20% lower at Rs 171.50 on October 9.

Glenmark Lifesciences

Shares of Glenmark Lifesciences are in news today after board of the firm declared an interim equity dividend for the financial year 2023-24 of Rs 22.50/- per equity share of Rs. 2 each. The record date for the said interim dividend shall be Tuesday, October 17, 2023. The interim dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or after October 23, 2023.

Dr Reddy's

The pharma major said its wholly owned subsidiary Dr Reddy's Laboratories Inc. is among companies named as defendants in a recently filed lawsuit. The complaint, lodged on October 6, 2023, in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, is brought forth by Mayo Clinic and Lifepoint Corporate Services.

IDFC First Bank

The private sector bank has inked an agreement with the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) for sale of its office premises located in Naman Chambers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai for Rs 198 crore.

Hindustan Zinc

The Vedanta Group firm said it has received details of an order issued by the Assistant Commissioner, Central GST Audit Circle, CGST, Udaipur, imposing a fine on the company. The penalty is related to the alleged wrongful availing of input tax credit under Section 74(9) of the CGST Act 2017.

Star Health and Allied Insurance

The private sector health insurance provider has received a showcause cum demand notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Mumbai Zonal Unit under Section 74(5) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 on October 6, 2023, alleging a tax demand of Rs 39 crore.

