Stocks in news: NTPC, Delhivery, Kalpataru Projects, TCS and more

The equity market ended higher on Wednesday amid mixed global cues. Sensex gained 195.45 points, or 0.31 per cent, to settle at 63,523.15, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 40.15 points, or 0.21 per cent, to end the day at 18,856.85.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Delhivery

Carlyle will sell its entire stake in internet logistics firm Delhivery through a block deal today.

NTPC

The NTPC board is will meet on June 24 to consider and approve the issue of bonds up to Rs 12,000 crore.

Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment has reached a settlement with markets regulator SEBI with respect to alleged insider trading norm breach in 2019, and has paid Rs 7 lakh towards the same.

HDFC AMC

SBI Mutual Fund has raised its stake in HDFC AMC to 6.9% from 2.9% earlier.

Shyam Metalics

Shyam Metalics and Energy has announced the commissioning of production capacities at their manufacturing facility at Jamuria, West Bengal. The capacity of the captive power plant will rise by 90 MW, from 267 MW to 357 MW.

TCS

Nest and TCS have expanded key partnership to provide enhanced member experience. The contract value was inked for £840 million with an initial tenure of 10 years.

Kalpataru Projects

The Board has approved the issuance of unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of Rs 300 crore on private placement basis.

PTC India

PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PFS) said its newly appointed Director (Finance) Mahendra Lodha will take over the responsibilities of the MD & CEO till the appointment of a regular MD & CEO. The move comes after the current MD & CEO Pawan Singh has been sent on leave. PFS has already initiated the process of selecting a new MD & CEO. In January this year, shareholders approved the reappointment of Singh as the MD & CEO.

JK Tyre & Industries

JK Tyre & Industries said India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has upgraded its long-term issuer rating to low credit risk category 'IND A ' from 'IND A'. The rating agency has also revised the outlook on the company to stable from negative. As per India Ratings, securities with an 'A' rating are considered to have an adequate degree of safety regarding the timely servicing of financial obligations, and such securities carry low credit risk.

