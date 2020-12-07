Stocks in news: Pfizer, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Consumer and more

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest development.

Pfizer Ltd: US-based Pfizer has become the first company to seek emergency use approval of its vaccine candidate in India after getting clearance in the UK and Bahrain.

ONGC: Subsidiary ONGC Videsh has disclosed a 'significant' oil find in Colombia. ONGC Videsh (OVL) has made a significant strike of oil in its onshore block CPO-5, Colombia, in Llanos Basin, said ONGC.

ICICI Bank: Ratings agency Fitch has affirmed ICICI Bank's issuer rating at BB plus , with negative outlook.

Axis Bank: Fitch affirmed Axis Bank's issuer rating at BB+, with Negative outlook.

Maruti Suzuki India: November production rose 5.91 percent to 1,50,221 units from 1,41,834 units on an year on year (YoY). Passenger vehicle output climbed 5.38 percent to 1,46,577 units from 1,39,084 units, YoY.

Eicher Motors: VE Commercial Vehicles has started commercial production at its new manufacturing unit at Bagroda, Bhopal. This is the company's eighth manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh. In the first phase, the plant will have the capacity for the manufacture of 40,000 trucks.

Tata Consumer Products: The company's Australia-based step-down subsidiary will sell MAP Coffee Business to Buccheri Group for 1.25 million Australian dollars (Rs 6.74 crore).

KPI Global Infrastructure: The company has inked a new long-term power purchase agreement with Alliance Fibres, Surat for the sale of 1.30 MW solar power for a period of 20 years under Independent Power Producer (IPP) business vertical.

ITD Cementation India: Rating agency ICRA has reaffirmed the long-term rating for the Line of Credit (LOC) at A. The outlook on the long-term rating has been revised to negative from stable.

