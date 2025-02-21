Stocks in news: M&M, NTPC Green, Tata Steel, Cipla, Religare, RVNL & Delta Corp

Indian benchmark indices settled mildly lower Thursday on the back of concerns over US tariffs on the Indian goods which may trigger more outflows. BSE Sensex dropped 203.22 points, or 0.27 per cent, to end at 75,735.96. NSE's Nifty50 fell 19.75 points, or 0.09 per cent, to settle at 22,913.15. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, February 21, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Cantabil Retail India, Career Point, Firstsource Solutions, India Nippon Electricals, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Manappuram Finance, Meera Industries, Modison, Nirlon, Procter & Gamble Health, Qgo Finance, Sahaj Finance, SJVN, The Sandesh, The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company and Veeram Securities shall trade ex-dividend today. Rights issue of Rajnath Finance shall open today.



Mahindra and Mahindra: The auto company will invest in its subsidiaries M&M Financial Services and Mahindra Lifespace Developers via a rights issue. On February 13, M&M Financial Services received approval from the Board to raise funds up to Rs 3,000 crore via a rights issue, and Mahindra Lifespace Developers up to Rs 1,500 crore via a rights issue.



Tata Steel: The Tata Group's metal major has acquired 191.08 crore ordinary equity shares of T Steel Holdings Pte (TSHP) for $300 million (Rs 2,603.16 crore). Following this acquisition, TSHP will continue to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.



Cipla: The pharma major has received final approval from the USFDA for its new drug application submitted for Nilotinib capsules (50 mg, 150 mg, and 200 mg), used for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). The product is expected to be launched in FY 2025-26 in the United States.



NTPC Green Energy: The recently listed renewable energy player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Light and Power to address the need for accelerating green energy objectives and the Government of India’s efforts towards a carbon-neutral economy.



Berger Paints: The NSE has decided to remove Berger Paints from the Futures & Options segment, effective April 25. Existing unexpired contracts for the expiry months of February, March, and April 2025 will continue to be available for trading until their respective expiry dates, and new strikes will also be introduced for the existing contract months.



HG Infra Engineering: The infra EPC company has transferred its 100 per cent equity stake in its subsidiary Rewari Bypass to Highways Infrastructure Trust for Rs 133 crore.



Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway company, in a consortium with HFCL and Aerial Telecom Solutions, has signed a Project Implementation Agency (PIA) agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL).



Delta Corp: The gaming company and its subsidiary Deltatech Gaming (DGL) have entered into agreements with Head Digital Works. As per the agreement, Head Digital will initially acquire 51 per cent of the shareholding in DGL, and subsequently, DGL is proposed to be merged with Head Digital.



Amara Raja Energy & Mobility: The National Stock Exchange has decided not to remove Amara Raja Energy in the Futures & Options segment, effective February 28. The security has not fulfilled one of the eligibility criteria as of now, according to the NSE.



Religare Enterprises: The Burman Group has acquired control of Religare Enterprises and has been designated as its promoters.



Narayana Hrudayalaya: The hospital chain has laid the foundation stone for a 1,100-bed super-specialty hospital named Narayana Health City in Kolkata. The first phase, with 350 beds and an investment of Rs 900 crore, is expected to commence operations in FY 2028-29.



JM Financial: The financial services company has received an order from the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax with respect to the assessment year 2008-09. As per the said order, the company will receive a tax refund worth Rs 230 crore.



Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India: The drugmaker's net profit tanked 34.8 per cent to Rs 44.3 crore in the December 2024 quarter, while revenue tumbled up to Rs 24 per cent YoY to Rs 170.7 crore during the period.



Keystone Realtors: The National Company Law Tribunal has sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of Key Fortune Realtors with Keystone Realtors.



Grindwell Norton: The company board has appointed Venugopal Shanbhag as the Managing Director of the company, effective April 1, as B Santhanam will retire as Managing Director of the company, effective March 31.



Tanla Platforms: The software solutions company’s subsidiary, Karix Mobile, has incorporated PT Karix Communications Indonesia in Indonesia as its wholly owned subsidiary.



Samvardhana Motherson International: The company has incorporated its subsidiary, Motherson Treasury Strategy, within the jurisdiction of the Abu Dhabi Global Market, United Arab Emirates.



ITI: The telecom infra player has received a revised order from AMRCD, stipulating that ITI shall transfer its 22.258 acres of land at Electronic City, Bangalore, to C-DoT through a sale deed for Rs 200 crore. As per this revised order, the company has received an initial tranche of Rs 100 crore from C-DoT as part of the executed sale agreement between ITI and C-DoT.



Thomas Cook: The omnichannel travel services company, along with its group company, SOTC Travel, announced collaboration with Fairfax Digital Services, LTIMindtree, and Voicing. AI to build India’s first multimodal, multi-lingual, agentic voice-enabled, GenAI advisor – Dhruv. This is designed to transform the business travel experience.



Ganesh Infraworld: The company has received a turnkey contract worth Rs 129.8 crore for water management and civil works at various projects in Kolkata.



Central Depository Services: The depositary player and National Securities Depository have launched unifying features in the investor apps of CDSL and NSDL. These features are considered a major step toward democratizing investor access to crucial financial data across Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs).