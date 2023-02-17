Stocks in news: RailTel, Vedanta, HDFC, Bharat Forge, Crisil and more

Benchmark indices erased most of their early gains to settle on a flat note on Thursday. Sensex added 44.42 points or 0.07 per cent to 61,319.51 and Nifty50 gained 20 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 18,035.85. Broader markets outperformed the headline peers as BSE midcap and smallcap jumped almost a per cent, each. India VIX eased slightly to the 12.89-level.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

RPP Infra: The company has won orders worth Rs 59 crore from Greater Chennai Corporation. The project is for construction of integrated storm water drain works in Kovalam Basin in expended areas of Chennai corporation area.

RailTel: The firm has received a work order from Bangalore Metro for supply, installation testing and commissioning of the IT network infrastructure amounting to Rs 27.07 crore.

Srei Infra: The company said the consolidated Committee of Creditors (CoC) took on record the result of e-voting on resolutions and the resolution plan submitted by National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL) was cleared by majority voting.

Vedanta: The company has been declared as the preferred bidder in respect of e-auction of Kelwardabri and associated PGE Block based on the highest final price offer of 4.15% submitted by the company.

Piramal Pharma: The US FDA has issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the company's manufacturing facility located at Lexington and the inspection has now been successfully closed.

HDFC: The mortgage lender raised its target of Rs 250 billion ($3.03 billion) in the country's largest privately placed corporate bond issue on Thursday.

Bharat Forge: HAL, Foundry & Forge Division, Saarloha Advanced Materials and Bharat Forge have inked a MoU for collaboration in development and production of aerospace grade steel alloys.

Alkem Laboratories: The stock of the pharmaceutical firm will start trading ex-dividend with effect from February 17. The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share and a special dividend of Rs 25 per share for FY23.

CRISIL: The Board of Directors of the rating agency will meet on February 17 to consider consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended December 2022 and recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year (2022).

Keywords:

Also read: IRCON, RITES, Hero MotoCorp, Alkem, NHPC, Page Ind shares to turn ex-dividend; INOX Leisure merger & more

Also read: ITC, HDFC Bank, HUL, RIL and TCS: Retail investors owned Rs 5.71 lakh cr worth 10 stocks in Q3