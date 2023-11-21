Stocks in news: SBI, Tata Power, Gujarat Pipavav, ONGC and more

The domestic equity market closed lower on Monday. Sensex fell 139 points to end the session at 65,655 and Nifty slipped 38 points to settle at 19,694.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

ABB India

ABB and Titagarh Rail Systems have formed a strategic partnership to supply propulsion systems for metro rolling stock projects in India.

SBI

The government has appointed Vinay M. Tonse, currently the deputy managing director of the public lender as its managing director (MD). The tenure of the new MD is till November, 2025.

HDFC Life Insurance Company

Karnataka Bank has inked a strategic corporate tie-up with HDFC Life Insurance to offer life insurance products to its customers.

RateGain Travel Technologies

The hospitality software firm has announced the closure of the qualified institutions' placement (QIP) issue and cleared the issue of 93.31 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 643 per share, a discount of 4.97 percent to the floor price.

ONGC

Shares of ONGC will turn ex-dividend from November 21, 2023. The firm declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.75 per share.

Tata Power Company

The company’s subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has crossed the 1.4 GW capacity of group captive projects in the last seven months. With these group captive projects, TPREL's overall renewables capacity as of October 2023 has reached 7,961 MW.

Oberoi Realty

Oberoi Realty has launched Forestville by Oberoi Realty, the first luxury residential project in Kolshet, Thane. The company has launched the first phase of this development consisting of 3 towers.

Kirloskar Electric Company

The company said its management has withdrawn the lockout at the company’s unit No. 15 situated at Bhudihal, Nelamangala taluk, Bengaluru Rural District from November 20. The management has also requested all workers to report to work.

Gujarat Pipavav Port

Shares of Gujarat Pipavav Port will trade ex-dividend from November 21, 2023. The firm declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.6 per share.

HCKK Ventures

The software and services company has announced the merger of Softlink Global, a global leader in logistics technology solutions, with HCKK, subject to the market regulator's approval. HCKK is buying Softlink at an approximate valuation of Rs 430 crore.

Also read: State Bank of India shares in focus on report of Vinay Tonse appointment as MD

Also read: Top 10 stocks to watch on November 21, 2023: ONGC, Senco Gold, Coal India, Gillette, Gujarat Pipavav and more

Also read: Stock recommendations for November 21, 2023: Voltas, Airtel, Aptech and GHCL