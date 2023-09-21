Stocks in news: SJVN, Exide Industries, Apollo Tyres, Infosys and more

Domestic equity market closed lower in the previous trading session. Sensex declined 796 points to 66,800 and Nifty fell 232 points to 19901 on Wednesday. Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

SJVN

The government will sell stake in SJVN Ltd through an offer for sale (OFS), which opens on September 21. The government will sell a 4.92% stake in SJVN at a floor price of Rs 69 per share through a two-day offer for sale, an official said.

EMS

The stock of sewerage solutions company will list on the BSE and NSE today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 221 per share.

Biocon

The company's arm Biocon Biologics has received approval from the European Commission for marketing authorisation in the European Union (EU) for YESAFILI, a biosimilar of Aflibercept.

Zydus Lifesciences

The pharma firm has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its facility at Pharmez in Ahmedabad with nil observations. The facility named ‘SEZ 2’ was inspected from July 3-7, the company said. This was a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) and had concluded with nil observations, Zydus Lifesciences informed the bourses.

Cipla

Cipla's subsidiary InvaGen's manufacturing plant has received five inspectional observations in Form 483 from USFDA.

REC

REC's arm has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Kallam Transco.

ABB

Electrification and automation major ABB said it will roll out an electric powertrain system for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel's new steel mill in Hazira

Infosys

Infosys and NVIDIA have announced that they have expanded their strategic collaboration with the aim to help enterprises worldwide, drive productivity gains with generative AI applications and solutions.

Apollo Tyres

Tyre manufacturer Apollo Tyres Ltd has announced the temporary cessation of bias off-the-road (OTR) tyre production at its manufacturing facility located in Limda, Gujarat. This comes after certain concerns amongst shop floor employees relating to renewal of long-term settlement agreement.

Exide Industries

Exide Industries Limited invests Rs 125 crore through subscription in the equity share capital of its wholly owned subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions, the company announced through an exchange filing. With the current investment, EIL shareholding in EESL remains unchanged at 100 per cent.

Also read: Updater Services IPO to open on September 25: Price band, lot size & other details

Also read: Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank: Trading strategies for 3 most-valued stocks