Stocks in news: Tata Chemicals, Sona BLW Precision, Lupin, GAIL, Apollo Pipes and more

Indian benchmark indices ended in the red in the previous session amid weak global cues. While Sensex ended the volatile session falling 897 pts to 58,237, Nifty closed 258 pts lower at 17,154. The Indian market declined for a third day to close at five-month low levels on Monday amid a massive sell-off in banking, finance and auto stocks triggered by fears of potential contagion from the biggest bank failure in the US since 2008. Only one Sensex stock ended higher while the rest 29 dropped.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Mahindra CIE Automotive

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra has sold 6.05% stake representing 2,28,80,000 shares in its associate company Mahindra CIE Automotive through a block deal on Monday.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings

Blackstone has offloaded its entire 20.5% stake in Sona BLW Precision Forgings for about Rs 4,916 crore via a block deal on Monday.

Lupin

The pharma firm announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has completed an inspection of its Bioresearch Centre in Pune. The inspection closed without any observation.

Embassy Office Parks REIT

Embassy Office Parks REIT has committed over Rs 300 crore to its environment, social and governance programme across its 43.6 msf pan-India portfolio.

GAIL

The board of GAIL (India) has cleared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for financial year 2022-23. The company has fixed March 21 as the record date

Nalco

Nalco has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share for the current financial year 2022-23.

Apollo Pipes

Shares of Apollo Pipes Ltd will be in focus today as the company's board meets to consider fundraising.

Tata Chemicals

Fitch Ratings has revised Tata Chemicals' (TCL) long-term foreign currency issuer default rating at 'BB+' with a positive outlook from stable.

HUDCO

The board of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd engaged in providing loan financing for housing and urban infrastructure projects will consider payment of interim dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 today.

Xpro India Limited

The polymer processing firm’s board will meet today for issuance and allotment of equity shares against fully-paid up warrants.

Osia Hyper Retail Limited

The company’s board will consider fund raising and other business matters.

