Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Afcons Infra, Voltas, GRSE & Raymond

Indian benchmark indices continued to move higher on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming union budget later this week. However, investors will be looking at the US Fed's policy outcome also. BSE Sensex jumped 631.55 points, or 0.83 per cent, to end at 76,532.96. NSE's Nifty50 surged 205.85 points, or 0.90 per cent, to settle at 23,163.10. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, January 30, 2025:

Q3 results today: Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & SEZ, Bharat Electronics, Bank of Baroda, Bajaj Holdings & Investments, GAIL (India), Max Healthcare Institute, Shree Cements, Tata Consumer Products, Dabur India, and Jindal Steel and Power and Waaree Energies are among the companies that will announce their results for December 2024 quarter later today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Burnpur Cement share ex-consolidation of share capital today, while shares of Balkrishna Industries, Coforge, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Siemens, Transport Corporation of India, Accelya Solutions India shares trade ex-dividend today.



Tata Motors: The homegrown automaker's net profit dropped 22.4 per cent YoY to Rs 5,451 crore in December 2024 quarter, while revenue grew 2.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,13,575 crore. Ebitda dropped 15 per cent YoY to Rs 13,032 crore, with margins contracting 240 bps to 11.5 per cent for the quarter.



Infosys: The digital services and consulting company has expanded its collaboration with Siemens AG to accelerate its digital learning initiatives using generative AI.



Bajaj Finance: The financial services player reported a 18 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 4,308 crore, while pre-provisioning operating profit increased 27 per cent YoY to Rs 7,805 crore. Net interest income grew 23 per cent YoY to Rs 9,382 crore. AUM rose 28 per cent YoY to Rs 3,98,043 crore for the period.



Afcons Infrastructure: The recently listed infra company has received the letter of award (LoA) for a project worth Rs 1,283 crore from Hindustan Gateway Container Terminal Kandla. The project involves the design and construction of the marine package for the container terminal at Tuna Tekra, India (Package-1).



Voltas: The leading residential air conditioner maker reported a net profit of Rs 130.8 crore for the third quarter that ended on December 31, 2024, emerging from a net loss of Rs 28 crore in the year-ago quarter. The Tata Group company's revenue from operations increased 18.3 per cent YoY to Rs 3,105.1 crore.



Brigade Enterprises: The realty player reported an over 3 times jump in its net profit in Q3 FY 25 to Rs 236 crore, driven by robust sales and leasing. During the quarter, its revenue in Q3FY25 grew by 27 per cent YoY to Rs 1,530 crore, while Ebitda increased by 62 YoY to Rs 479 crore.



JK Cement: The cement company has executed an agreement with Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) for the long-term supply of limestone. This will help the company consolidate its position in the West market in the near future.



Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Apollo Micro Systems: The state run defence player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Apollo Micro Systems to establish a strategic collaboration for the joint development and supply of advanced weapons and electronic systems.



Raymond: The textile major reported a 75 per cent YoY rise in net profit from the continuing operations at Rs 72.28 crore for the December 2024 quarter. This is on an adjusted basis, excluding the discontinued operations from base, as the Lifestyle business is now a separate entity. Its revenue jumped 40.6 per cent YoY to Rs 953.9 crore in the quarter.



GR Infraprojects: The infra company has emerged as the L-1 bidder for a project worth Rs 262.3 crore from Western Railways. The project involves the EPC tender for gauge conversion of 38.9 km of track and associated work from Kosamba to Umarpada at the Kosamba-Umarpada section in the Vadodara division of Western Railways.



Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The mobility technology solutions player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ubifly Technologies (The ePlane Co.) for the development of powertrains for eVTOLs and drones, including gearboxes, motors, inverters, and related components and systems.