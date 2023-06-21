Stocks in news: Tata Motors, HDFC AMC, Shriram Finance, Pidilite and more

The equity market ended higher on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. Sensex rebounded over 525 points from day's low to settle at 63,327.70, up 159.40 points, or 0.25 per cent from the previous close. NSE's Nifty50 added 61.25 points, or 0.33 per cent, to end the session at 18,816.70.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

HDFC AMC

Promoter group Abrdn has sold its entire stake in HDFC AMC via block deals on Tuesday.

Archean Chemicals

Norway-based Norges Bank has sold partial stake in Archean Chemicals through open market transactions on Tuesday.

Shilpa Medicare

The company's board to consider a proposal on June 23 for fund raising by way of rights issue of equity shares.

BEL

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has won orders worth Rs 5,900 crore in the financial year 2023-24.

Tata Motors

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd are trading at a seven-year high, breaking out from the long consolidation phase of 18 months. The auto stock has surged 50% this year. According to brokerages, the stock is likely to see a further upside from the current levels.

Shriram Finance

Piramal Enterprises is likely to sell its entire stake of 8.34% in Shriram Finance through a block deal, according to reports.

HDFC

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given a go-ahead to the proposed acquisition of additional stake by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) in HDFC ERGO General Insurance.

Pidilite

Pidilite said it will manufacture Litokol and Tenax products from Italy in India. The state-of- the-art manufacturing facilities are located in Amod, Gujarat.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

Former finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia has been appointed Chairman of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals.

Bharti Airtel

Matter Motor Works and Bharti Airtel have announced a partnership to deploy Airtel’s IoT solution in Matter AERA, India’s first and only geared electric motorbike.