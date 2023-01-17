Stocks in news: Tata Motors, NTPC, Metro Brands, Federal Bank and more

Sensex and Nifty trimmed early gains and closed lower on Monday. Sensex fell 168.21 points to end at 60,092.97. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 15 ended in the red. Nifty dipped 61.75 points to close at 17,894.85. Axis Bank, NTPC, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.26%. Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services and Power Grid were among the top Sensex gainers rising up to 3.14%.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Federal Bank: The lender on Monday reported Q3 profit of Rs 803.6 crore, up 54% from a net profit of Rs 521.7 crore a year earlier on the back of strong core earnings.

Siemens: The company has inked a contract worth Rs 26,000 crore to supply and service freight trains in India. It will deliver 1,200 electric locomotives and provide servicing for 35 years under the agreement.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company plans to deliver 20,000 units of its electric SUV XUV400, which has been launched at an introductory price starting at Rs 15.99 lakh. M&M, which had unveiled the XUV400 in September 2021, said the vehicle would be launched in two variants across 34 cities in phase I.

Tata Motors: The company is hopeful of robust performance this year on the back of new launches as well as better traction for its internal combustion engine models, electric vehicles and CNG trims.

Phoenix Mills: The company's wholly owned subsidiary Phoenix Logistics and Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd has completed acquisition Janus Logistics Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd for Rs 26.03 crore.

NTPC: The company's subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy has inked a memorandum of understanding with the Tripura government to develop floating and ground mounted based renewable energy projects in Tripura.

Maruti Suzuki: The company has transported over 3.2 lakh vehicles using Indian railways in the calendar year 2022. This is the highest-ever dispatch using rail mode by the company in a calendar year.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co: The company’s board will meet today to consider and approve earnings for the quarter and the nine months ended December

Bank of India: The board of directors of the state-owned lender will meet to consider and approve the earnings for the quarter and the nine months ended December.

Metro Brands: Board of the recently listed footwear retailer will meet to consider and approve the earnings for the quarter ended December. The board will also consider an interim dividend.



