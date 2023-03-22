Stocks in news: Tata Power, SBI Card, Tata Motors, Emami and more

Benchmark indices settled higher amid positive global cues in the previous session. Optimism for a less aggressive US Federal Reserve pushed the markets higher, while buying in the index heavyweights supported market sentiments. Sensex jumped 445.73 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 58,074.68, whereas NSE's Nifty50 rose 119.10 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 17,107.50. Broader markets underperformed the headline peers BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended half a per cent down, each. Fear gauge India VIX plunged about 5 per cent to 15.08-level.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Devyani International

Franklin Templeton Fund has bought about 0.5% stake in Devyani International via a block deal on Tuesday, while Temasek sold nearly 3% stake in the company.

Tata Power

Tata Power’s arm Tata Power Renewable Energy has received the ‘Letter of Award’ (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) to set up a 200 MW solar PV project in Solapur.

Indian Oil

The Board of Indian Oil has awarded an in-principle nod to carry out pre-project activities for setting up Paradip Petrochemical Complex at an estimated cost of Rs 61,077 crore.

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc has announced a fourth interim dividend of Rs 26 per share for the current financial year.

SBI Card

SBI Card has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity for the current financial year 2022-23. The company has fixed March 29 as the record date.

Power Finance Corp

Board of the company has cleared raising up to Rs 80,000 crore for FY24 through bonds, term loans and other instruments from domestic and international markets.

Asian Energy Services

The company has received a Letter of Acceptance from Svetah Energy Infrastructure FZE, UAE. The order includes operations and maintenance works (O&M) of the floating production storage and offloading system named Svetah Venetia, to be deployed for production of oil and gas in the offshore area near Puducherry. The estimated value of Letter of Acceptance is around $20 million (Rs 165 crore).

Emami

Board of directors of the firm will meet on March 24 to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company.

Compucom Software: The company has received Letter of Acceptance from Rajasthan Council for School Education (a Government of Rajasthan Undertaking), for the order worth Rs 18.27 crore. The order includes supply and installations of computer systems, thin client, VC system, UPS and networking, electrification with 5 years on-site comprehensive warranty under ICT Schools scheme.

BL Kashyap and Sons

The civil engineering and construction company has won new order from domestic unrelated client 'Railways Land Development Authority' worth Rs 313 crore. The project includes development of Bijwasan railway station is expected to be completed within 15 months from the date of award. The company's total order book as on date stands at Rs 2,402 crore.

Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences arm Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc has received final nod for Tofacitinib Tablets from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has announced a price increase of up to 5% on its commercial vehicles starting April 1 in order to comply with the more stringent BS6 phase II emission norms.

