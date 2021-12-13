Stocks in news: Tega Industries, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Reliance Industries and more

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 114 points to 17,660. Sensex has gained 23.11% since the beginning of this year and risen 27.91% in one year. Similarly, Nifty has climbed 25.24% since the beginning of this year and risen 29.92% in one year.

However, the ongoing correction and volatility in Indian equities has turned benchmark indices negative on a monthly basis. While Sensex has lost 2.59% or 1,566 points, Nifty is down 2.81% or 505 points in the last one month.

Benchmark indices ended marginally lower on December 10, led by losses in HDFC twins, Infosys and Kotak Bank amid negative global cues. Sensex ended 20.46 points lower at 58,786.67 and Nifty slipped 5.55 points to 17,511.30. Titan was the top Sensex loser, shedding 1.39 per cent, followed by HDFC, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and Tech Mahindra.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Lupin: The pharma firm's US-based unit is will recall 4,113 cartons of generic oral contraceptive tablets Tydemy in the US, the world's largest market for medicines, due to manufacturing issues.

Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani flagship firm in association with Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd, is bidding to take over bankrupt Indian textile firm Sintex Industries.

Tega Industries: The firm will make a its debut on Dalal Street today. The Rs 619.23-crore IPO was open for subscription from between December 1-December 3 in the price range of Rs 443-453 per share.

Vedanta: The company has approved second interim dividend of Rs 13.50 per equity share on face value of Re 1 per share for FY22, amounting to Rs 5,019 crore.

Tata Motors: The auto major will raise prices of its entire passenger vehicle range from January in order to offset the impact of rising input costs.

Minda Industries: The auto components maker inked an agreement for joint venture with FRIWO AG Germany to make and supply various electric vehicle components in the Indian subcontinent with a planned capex of Rs 390 crore in the next six years.

Zydus Cadila: The drug firm received nod from the US health regulator to market generic drug Cariprazine capsules, which are used in the treatment of schizophrenia. The company's arm has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Cariprazine capsules.

Power Finance Corporation: The state-run NBFC said it has paid the second interim dividend of Rs 369.57 crore to the government for the 2021-22 fiscal.

Sterlite Technologies: The digital networks integrator has launched its 5G-from-India offering at the India Mobile Congress event. The company said its 5G portfolio includes optical, radio and deployment solutions.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The drug maker has made a strategic investment in RIGImmune Inc, a biopharmaceutical research company co-founded by two prominent Yale University professors.

IIFL Securities: The brokerage has inked a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the sale of its entire stake (21.47%) in Giskard Datatech (Tendlyne), an associate of the company, to IIFL Capital Enhance Fund (AIF Category II). With this, Tendlyne will cease to be an associate of the company.

Bank of Maharashtra: The state-owned lender has cut interest rate on home loans to an all-time low of 6.40 per cent, from the existing 6.80 per cent under the 'Retail Bonanza-Festive Dhamaka' offer.