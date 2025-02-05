Stocks in news: Titan, Swiggy, Tata Power, Aadhar Housing, Whirlpool, Religare & PC Jewellers

Indian benchmark indices posted big gains on Tuesday on the back of rebound in the global market amid the tariff war fears. BSE Sensex soared 1,394.07 points, or 1.81 per cent, to end at 78,583.81. NSE's Nifty50 zoomed 378.20 points, or 1.62 per cent, to settle at 23,739.25. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, February 05, 2025:

Q3 results today: Swiggy, Info Edge (India), Zydus Lifesciences, Solar Industries India, Cummins India, Abbott India, Page Industries, GE Vernova T&D India, Gujarat Gas, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Sagility India, Timken India, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Welspun Corp, Redington India, Reliance Power and Data Patterns (India) are among the companies that will announce their results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024 later today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Thinkink Picturez will trade ex-bonus today, while the rights issues of Ganesh Holding, Harshil Agrotech and Kairosoft Ai Solutions shall open today. Shares of Coromandel International, Dr Lal Pathlabs, GTV Engineering, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Manba Finance, MAS Financial Services, Shree Cement, SMC Global Securities and Sona BLW Precision Forgings shall trade ex-dividend today.



Titan: The jewellery maker company reported a marginal decrease in net profit to Rs 1,047 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, compared to Rs 1,053 crore in the same period last year. This dip is attributed to inventory losses resulting from a reduction in customs duty on gold imports, which impacted the company's margins.



Tata Power: The Tata Group firm declared a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,188 crore for the third quarter of FY 24-25, signaling a YoY growth of 10 per cent. Its revenue of the Tata Group company increased by 3 percent to Rs 15,793 crore.



Aadhaar Housing Finance: The shadow lender company has allotted 4.8 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each to eligible employees who have exercised their stock options.



Max Financial Services: A material subsidiary of the company, Axis Max Life Insurance, has approved a proposal to raise additional capital through the issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 1,300 crore.



Whirlpool of India: The electronics appliance maker's net profit increased by 57 per cent YoY to Rs 44 crore. The company also experienced growth in revenue from operations, which increased by 11 per cent YoY to Rs 1,705 crore.



OnMobile Global: The web-based media services provider reported a net loss of Rs 5.09 crore for the December 2024 quarter, which nearly doubled on a YoY basis. Its total income increased 26.3 per cent YoY to Rs 166.5 crore in the quarter.



Birla Corporation: The cement and cement products player has announced the closure of the manufacturing establishment of the PVC Flooring Plant of the Birla Vinoleum Division, situated at Birlapur, West Bengal.



Religare Enterprises: The financial services company reported a net loss of Rs 43.08 crore in Q3FY25, contrasting with a net profit of Rs 19.5 crore in the same period last year. However, its revenue from operations rose 10 per cent YoY to Rs 1,664 crore.



PC Jeweller: The jewellery player returned to black YoY as it clocked a net profit of Rs 148 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The company's revenue from core operations witnessed a multifold increase of 1,496 per cent to Rs 639.45 crore.



Delton Cables: The wires and cables company has taken on lease a new industrial property at Palwal in Haryana for the expansion of its existing manufacturing capacity.



Gandhar Oil Refinery: The lubricant maker's net profit tanked a solid 59 per cent YoY to Rs 19 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Its revenue from operations also decreased by 9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,005 crore.



Tricom Fruit Products: The food products company received an insolvency update—approval of the resolution plan by the CoC of Tricom Fruit Products Limited.



Niyogin Fintech: THe fintech platform revealed a significant strategic shift with the approval of a composite scheme of arrangement and amalgamation. The scheme involves the separation of its NBFC business and iServeU, which will now be individually listed entities.