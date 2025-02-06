Stocks in news: UltraTech, Info Edge, Cummins, Swiggy, Ola Electric, Emcure Pharma & Azad Engineering

Indian benchmark indices posted modest cuts on Thursday amid the mixed cues ahead of RBI's monetary policy due later this week. BSE Sensex dropped 312.53 points, or 0.40 per cent, to end the session at 78,271.28. NSE's Nifty50 shed 42.95 points, or 0.18 per cent, to settle at 23,696.30 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, February 06, 2025:

Related Articles



Q3 results today: Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, ITC, Trent, Britannia Industries, REC, Hero MotoCorp, BSE, Aurobindo Pharma, Bharti Hexacom, UNO Minda, NMDC, PI Industries, MRF, Bharat Dynamics, Cochin Shipyard, Apollo Tyres, Motherson Sumi wiring India, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences and Emcure Pharmaceuticals are among the companies that will announce their results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024 later today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Container Corporation of India, India Motor Parts & Accessories, Sharda Cropchem, Triveni Turbine, IRB Infrastructure Developers and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries shall trade ex-dividend today. Shares KSolves India and Minolta Finance shall trade ex-split today.



UltraTech Cement: The cement major is commissioning an additional 0.6 MTPA grinding capacity at its existing unit situated at Sonar Bangla, West Bengal. The additional capacity will help the company service composite cement demand in the eastern region and increase its blended cement ratio.



Info Edge: The parent entity of Naukri reported a 61 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at about Rs 242.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2024. The revenue from operations was nearly 15 per cent YoY higher at Rs 722.3 crore in Q3FY25. The board also approved a split of shares in the ratio of 1:5.



Cummins India: The capital goods major reported a 12 per cent YoY rise in third-quarter profit to Rs 558 crore, helped by steady demand for its power generators. Its overall sales rose 22 per cent YoY to Rs 3,052 crore.



Swiggy: The food delivery player reported a net loss of Rs 799 crore compared to a net loss of Rs 574 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations increased 31 per cent YoY to Rs 3,993 crore.



Ola Electric: The recently listed electric two-wheeler maker has launched a new product named Roadster X+ 4.5kWh and Roadster X+ 9.1kWh, which are two new electric motorcycles, with a wide km range for the users.



Azad Engineering: The engineering solutions player has inked a deal with Rolls- Royce PLC, London- United Kingdom to produce civil AIRCMFT Engine components in India to supply on a long term basis super critical complex machined parts for a period of life of the Engine Program.



Solar Industries India: The explosives player reported a 55 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 315 crore, while the company's net sales stood at Rs 1,973.08 crore in December 2024 quarter, up 38.06 per cent YoY.



Vishnu Prakash R Punglia: The civil construction company has received a letter of award from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). The total estimated value of the contract is seen at Rs 247.55 crore.



Emcure Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker company has received an order confirming demand for tax, interest, and penalty from the CGST Audit Commissionerate, Lucknow. The tax amounts to Rs 35 lakh, with an equal penalty of Rs 35 lakh.



GE Vernova T&D India: The engineering solutions provider reported a 189 per cent YoY jump in its net profit to Rs 143 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Revenue from operations rose 28 per cent YoY to Rs 1,074 crore.



Medi Assist Healthcare Services: The insurance services provider has approved a proposal to raise funds not exceeding Rs 350 crore in one or more tranches. It has also entered into a loan agreement with Medi Assist Insurance TPA Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary.



Saraswati Saree Depot: The garment and apparel player's board shall meet to consider and approve an interim dividend on equity shares for FY26 on February 13 and fixing the report date.



Oswal Greentech: The investment company has acquired 4.97 per cent of the total shareholding of Oswal Agro Mills, which is primarily engaged in the business of real estate trading and development, trading of goods, and other activities.