Investor Mukul Agrawal just bought over 10% stake in this SME stock: Key things to know

Siyaram Recycling Industries got listed on bourses in December 2023 at Rs 55 against the issue price of Rs 46

Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal, known for picking stocks at the early stage, recently lapped up more than 10% stake in an SME company. This is Gujarat-based Siyaram Recycling Industries which got listed on bourses in December 2023 at Rs 55 against the issue price of Rs 46.
 
Incorporated in 2007, Siyaram Recycling is primarily engaged in the segregation of brass scrap, manufacturing of brass ingots, billets and brass rods and also brass-based components for plumbing and sanitary parts.
 
Agrawal was not among the key shareholders of the company in the previous quarters. With an investment of more than Rs 7,000 crore in listed firms, he is among the top three individual investors in the country, after Radhakishan Damani and Rekha Jhunjhunwala.
 
Coming back to Siyaram Recycling Industries, shares of the company traded at Rs 141.50 in the afternoon trade on February 5. For the quarter ended September 2024, the company posted a net profit of Rs 7.68 crore, up nearly 81%, against Rs 4.25 crore in the same quarter last year. On the other hand, revenue from operations jumped to Rs 246.35 crore over Rs 215.09 crore a year ago.
The company also exports its products to countries such as China, Germany, Belgium, and Oman, of which major revenue is derived from exports to China, as per DRHP.
Among the other major changes in the portfolio, Agrawal held 6.9%, 3.9% and 1.9% stake in Bella Casa Fashion, AYM Syntex and Ajmera Realty, respectively. He also held 1.6% and 1.4% stake in KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration and OneSource Specialty Pharma, respectively, as of December 2024. He was not among the major shareholders in these companies in the previous quarters.
 
With a value of Rs 1,024 crore, BSE is the top holding of Agrawal. He marginally cut his stake in the stock exchange to 1.33% as of December 2024 from 1.48% in the previous quarter.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 05, 2025, 1:05 PM IST
