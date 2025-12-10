Suzlon Energy shareholders counting losses this year, can they recover in 2026?

Suzlon Energy shareholders are counting losses this year. The multibagger stock which gained 468% in three years and zoomed 1437% in five years has fallen 19% this year. Suzlon Energy stock has also lost 20.25% in a year. Suzlon Energy shares have remained range-bound in the last one year, capping prospects of gains for the shareholders.

The green energy stock is stuck in the bear trap confirms its simple moving averages. Suzlon Energy shares are trading lower than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but higher than the 5 day and 10 day simple moving averages.

The debt-free multibagger stock rose nearly a per cent to Rs 53.20 in the morning session today. Suzlon Energy's market cap stood at Rs 72,603 crore. The green energy stock saw a turnover of Rs 11.34 crore as 21.99 lakh shares changed hands today.

The multibagger stock, which rose to a 52-week high of Rs 74.30 on May 30, 2025 has lost 29% till date.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "Suzlon continues to trade in a clear short-term downtrend, with price staying below the declining 9- EMA and momentum indicators still weak. RSI remains under 40, showing persistent bearish pressure, while volumes on down days have been higher, confirming an active supply zone. The structure favours further downside. Technically, the next immediate support comes near Rs 50."

A R Ramachandran, Independent SEBI registered Research Analyst said, "Suzlon Energy stock price is bullish on the Daily charts with strong support at Rs 50.6. A Daily close above the resistance of Rs 53 could lead to a target of Rs 59 in the near term."

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.