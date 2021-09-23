Stocks in news: Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Infosys, Vodafone Idea and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 92 points to 17,645 amid positive global cues.

On September 21, the benchmark indices closed lower after a choppy session, tracking losses in HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank.

Here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus today.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd: With Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd announcing the merger of Zee and Sony Pictures Networks India, the role of the former's shareholders has become very important. All eyes will now be on when Zee will call for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to seek approval for the merger.

Bharti Airtel: Telco giant Bharti Airtel has selected Tejas Network for expansion of its optical network capacity in key metros. Tejas said in a statement that it will supply and install its TJ1600 DWDM/OTN products to extend Airtel's optical network, support 5G backhaul, offer B2B services and broadband applications. With its enhanced capacity, Airtel will deliver a superior experience to its customers, it added.

Tejas' TJ1600 is an optical transport platform that consolidates multiple layers of networking functions. It also supports wireless backhaul, data centre connectivity, enterprise services, router bypass and wholesale services.

Also, Bharti Airtel's around Rs 21,000 crore rights issue will open on October 5, according to a regulatory filing. The company has fixed September 28 as the record date for rights entitlement in the issue.

Jubilant Ingrevia: Jubilant Life Sciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jubilant Ingrevia stated in a filing that it has divested its entire stake in Safe Foods Corporation. The divestment will be undertaken at a consideration of $18.2 million or Rs 134.2 crore.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Jubilant Life Sciences Pte. Limited, Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has divested its entire 10% stake, consisting of 5,40,463 shares, held in Safe Foods Corporation on 21.09.21 for a consideration of US $18.2 million (approx. Rs 134.2 crore) pursuant to approval of the plan of merger between Safe Foods and Packers Sanitation Services Inc Limited," stated the company in a filing.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The company has acquired Andhra Pradesh government''s 10.4 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port Limited (GPL) for Rs 644.78 crore. GPL is located in the northern part of Andhra Pradesh next to the Vizag port.

Infosys: The company announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop quantum computing capabilities and use cases.

Infosys will use ''Amazon Braket'' to explore and build multiple use cases in quantum computing as part of Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings.

Amazon Braket is a fully managed quantum computing service that helps scientists and developers get started with the technology and accelerate research and discovery, Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys said in a statement.

Vodafone Idea: The company is confident it can reach a fundraising deal with potential investors, bolstered by a federal government package that provides much-needed relief to the debt-ridden mobile carrier, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

Vodafone Idea, a combination of the India unit of Britain's Vodafone Group (VOD.L) and domestic telecoms company Idea Cellular, has a net debt of 1.91 trillion rupees ($25.86 billion), including government dues of 1.68 trillion rupees.