Stocks in news: Zomato, ITC, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and more

Benchmark indices crashed in early trade today amid negative global cues. Sensex was trading 862 points lower at 56,083 and Nifty plunged 272 points to 16692. All Sensex components were trading in the red.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Shriram Properties: The share of South India-based real estate player will list on bourses on Monday. The company offered shares in the price band of Rs 113-118. The Rs 600-crore IPO was held from December 8-10.

ITC: FMCG major ITC has purchased 8.70% stake in Mother Sparsh Baby Care. Mother Sparsh is a D2C Ayurvedic and natural personal care brand.

ICICI Bank : The private sector lender has raised Rs 5,000 crore debt capital by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

Union Bank of India: The lender has raised Rs 1,500 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds on a private placement basis.

Kotak Securities: The brokerage will buy around 7.50% in financial technology company Entroq Technologies. Kotak Securities is a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Bharti Airtel: The telco has paid Rs 15,519 crore to the government towards prepayment of its entire deferred liability related to the spectrum bought in the 2014 auction.

HCL Technologies: The IT firm joined hands with with MetaMedia, a cloud-based distribution platform for cinemas, drive-ins, and other out-of-home venues, to help accelerate the firm's global expansion.

Infosys: CSC e-Governance Services India and IT giant Infosys have joined hands to impart digital skills among six crore students of the age of 10 to 22 years, mainly in rural areas in the country.

HDFC Bank: The lender said the bank's micro, small and medium enterprises loan book for Tamil Nadu crossed Rs 20,000 crore as of September 30, 2021. It was the second-largest lender in the state with a market share of over 10 per cent.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, GAIL: The chemical player and the state on gas provider have inked a memorandum of understanding to set up a 500 KLD bioethanol plant at an estimated investment of Rs 1,000 crore in Gujarat.

Cipla: The drug firm has received approval from the US health regulator to market the Lanreotide injection, used for the treatment of acromegaly and gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, in the American market.

Zomato: The recently listed food aggregator platform has completed acquisition of 7.89 per cent of Bigfoot Retail Solutions, a logistics startup with a brandname Shiprocket.

NHPC: The state-owned player plans to set up new hydro and solar projects of more than 27,000 MW capacity in nine states and neighbouring country Nepal, the company's CMD Abhay Kumar Singh said. The new capacities will come up in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Indiabulls Real Estate: The company on December 22 will consider raising funds through issue of equity shares and/or any other convertible or exchangeable securities.

RBL Bank: The Reserve Bank has allowed RBL Bank to collect indirect taxes on behalf of the government, the private sector lender said.

Future Retail: Competition Commission of India has suspended Amazon's deal with Future Group after considering complaints that the American e-commerce major concealed information while seeking regulatory nod.