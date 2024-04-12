Stocks in the news: TCS, Bharti Hexacom, L&T, Dr Reddy's, PVR Inox, Wipro and more

Indian benchmark indices managed to post strong gains on Wednesday ahead of the beginning of Q4 results season. Upbeat global and domestic cues lifted the headline indices higher, with BSE barometer Sensex adding 354.45 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 75,038.15 and NSE Nifty50 gaining 111.05 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 22,753.80. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, April 12, 2024:



TCS, AR Wealth, Aster DM: Companies including Tata Consultancy Services, Anand Rathi Wealth, Aster DM Healthcare and more will announce their earnings for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. All three companies will also announce final or dividends for the period too.



Bharti Hexacom: The telecommunications services provider is set to make its debut on the bourses on Friday, April 12. The company raised a total of Rs 4,275 crore via its initial public offering by selling 7,50,00,000 crore shares. The company sold its shares for 570 apiece and was subscribed about 29 times.



Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The pharma major has launched the drug-free, non-invasive migraine management wearable device Nerivio in Germany through its step-down subsidiary betapharm. Nerivio is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and is CE-mark-certified in Europe.



Larsen & Toubro: The infrastructure major has completed the divestment of its entire 51 per cent stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects to Epic Concesiones. Consequently, L&T IDPL and its subsidiaries have ceased to be subsidiaries of the company.



Wipro: The IT services major has appointed Malay Joshi as Chief Executive Officer for Americas 1 strategic market unit, with effect from April 10. Prior to this, Malay was senior vice president and business unit head.



PVR Inox: The leading multiplex chain has opened its nine-screen multiplex at Forum Mall in Kochi, Kerala, and its 14-screen megaplex at Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru. With these launches, the company now operates the largest multiplex network with 1,727 screens across 360 properties in 113 cities (India and Sri Lanka).



Phoenix Mills: The realty firm reported total consumption at Rs 2,818 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, growing 27 per cent over a year-ago period, while gross retail collections increased by 37 per cent YoY to Rs 791 crore during the same period. In FY24, total consumption rose 22 per cent to Rs 11,327 crore.



Bandhan Bank: The private lender has received approval from the board of directors for the appointment of Satish Kumar as head of wholesale banking, with effect from April 10. Before Bandhan, Kumar spent over 15 years with Kotak Mahindra Bank, managing corporate business as national head of credit (midmarkets).



Landmark Cars: The automobile retailer has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company, namely Landmark Premium Cars (LPCPL), to conduct the business of sales, after-sales, and allied business.



Computer Age Management Services: The company has received a certificate of authorization from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as an online payment aggregator. The company had received an in-principle authorization from the RBI to operate as an online payment aggregator in February 2023.



Vakrangee: The company has entered into an agreement with Global One Enterprises (Max TV) to offer subscription-based OTT plans through its Vakrangee Kendra networks. Max TV specializes in providing IPTV/OTT services in India.



Karnataka Bank: The private sector lender has expanded its collaboration with FISDOM to offer stock broking services and 3-in-1 (savings, demat, and trading) accounts through its mobile banking app, KBL Mobile Plus.



Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries: The company has received approval from the board of directors for the sub-division or split of the existing one equity share of the company into 10 equity shares.

