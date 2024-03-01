Stocks to watch out for today: Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, CG Power, HCL Technologies and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Thursday. Sensex ended 195 pts higher at 72,500 and Nifty gained 31 points to close at 21,982. Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in action today.

Adani Enterprises

The company has sold its 100 percent stake in subsidiary Vizag Tech Park to Adani Infrastructure and Developers for Rs 150.81 crore. Vizag Tech Park has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company.

Biocon

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued Form 483 with four observations after an inspection at Biocon Biologics' Biocon Campus (Site 1) facility during February 20–28, which pertains to the rh-Insulin (rhI) drug substance supply to a customer for veterinary use.

Godrej Industries

The company has raised its stake in subsidiary Godrej Capital to 89.48 percent, up from 87.23 percent earlier. It has bought the 2.25 percent stake from June 2023 to February 2024. Godrej Capital is a core investment company that holds equity shares of Godrej Housing Finance and Godrej Finance.

Vedanta

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday dismissed an appeal of Vedanta Group, which sought direction for reopening of its Sterlite Copper plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi. The apex court said the plant was a chronic violator of air and water pollution laws.

Larsen & Toubro

The company has announced commissioning of its first indigenously manufactured electrolyser at the green hydrogen plant at the A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex in Hazira, Gujarat.

HCL Technologies

The IT company has launched FlexSpace 5G, an advanced digital workplace experience-as-a-service that boosts efficiency and security for global businesses.

TVS Motor Company

The company’s subsidiary TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd. has paid 2 million euros and initiated the acquisition of 8,000 equity shares in Killwatt GmbH. Post-acquisition, the shareholding of TVS Motor (Singapore) in Killwatt GmbH will be raised from 39.28 percent to 49 percent through fresh issued shares of Killwatt GmbH.

CG Power

Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd are in focus today after the Union Cabinet cleared setting up a chip plant in Sanad, Gujarat in collaboration with Renesas (Japan) and Stars Microelectronics, Thailand.