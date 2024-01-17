Stocks to watch out for today: HDFC Bank, RVNL, IREDA, Adani Energy Solutions and more

Benchmark Sensex closed 199 pts lower at 73,128 on Tuesday. Nifty too slipped 65 pts to 22032.

Here’s a look at stocks to watch out for today.

L&T Technology Services

The IT company reported a net profit of Rs 336.8 crore in Q3 against Rs 298.2 crore a year ago. The revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,420 crore against Rs 2,230.5 crore year-on-year (YoY).

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank reported a 33.54 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit at Rs 16,372.54 crore for the December quarter compared with Rs 12,259.49 crore in the same quarter last year.

RVNL

The company has formed a joint venture with Jakson Green Private Limited to explore opportunities in solar power projects in India and abroad.

IREDA

The company inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Overseas Bank for co-lending in green energy financing.

Jubilant Foodworks

The company's board has cleared making further investments of up to Rs 25 crore in Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V., a subsidiary of the company.

Hathway Cable & Datacom

The company reported a net profit of Rs 22.35 crore in Q3 against Rs 28.77 crore a year ago. Revenue stood at Rs 504.58 crore against Rs 478.45 crore year-on-year (YoY).

Adani Energy Solutions

The Adani group company said the transmission and smart metering business has maintained system availability of 99.67 percent in Q3 FY24 and added 302 ckms to the operational network during the quarter, with the total network at 20,422 ckms. The segment has received total contracts of 2 million smart meters with a contract value of Rs 2,300 crore during the quarter.

Earnings today

Shares of Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Happiest Minds Technologies, Alok Industries, Oracle Financial Services Software, Hindustan Media Ventures, IIFL Finance, Speciality Restaurants, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Steel Strips Wheels, Star Housing Finance, Ganesh Housing Corporation, and Moschip Technologies will be in focus on January 17 as they will announce December quarter earnings.

ICICI Securities

The company reported a 66.6 percent on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 465 crore in Q3, led by a healthy topline as well as operating performance. Revenue from operations rose 50.5 percent to Rs 1,322.4 crore compared to the year-ago period.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

The general insurance company has logged a 22.4 percent on-year growth in net profit at Rs 431 crore in Q3. Gross direct premium income climbed 13.4 percent to Rs 6,230 crore during the same period.

PNC Infratech

The road infrastructure firm has received a letter of award for a project worth Rs 1,174 crore from MP Road Development Corporation. The company will construct the Western Bhopal Bypass as a 4-lane road with paved shoulders along with a service road in Madhya Pradesh in Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

DCB Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cleared the appointment of Praveen Achuthan Kutty as Managing Director and CEO of DCB Bank, with effect from April 29, 2024. He will be MD and CEO for three years.

Also read: Stock recommendations by analysts for January 17, 2024: AB Capital, Cipla and UBL

Also read: GIFT Nifty down 20 points: Asian markets, crude oil prices, Q3 results, dollar movement, & more