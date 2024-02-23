Stocks to watch out for today: IRCTC, Angel One, Ramkrishna Forgings, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Tata Elxsi and more

The domestic equity market ended in the green on Thursday. Sensex gained 535.15 points to end the session at 73,158 and Nifty rose 162 points to settle at 22,217. Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in action today.

Vodafone Idea

The telco said its board will meet on February 27 to consider all proposals for raising funds in one or more tranches by way of a rights issue, further public offer, private placement, including preferential allotment, qualified institution placement, or through any other permissible mode.

IRCTC

The firm has joined hands with Bundl Technologies (Swiggy Foods) for the supply and delivery of pre-ordered meals through the IRCTC e-catering portal as a proof of concept in the first phase at four railway stations, i.e., Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam. The eCatering service through Bundl Technologies may be available soon.

Tata Elxsi

The company, through its NEURON product suite, announced a strategic partnership with Accuknox, the developer of NIMBUS. This strategic partnership helps operators to roll out secure 5G networks with inline mitigation and makes the network future-ready for 6G.

Bajaj Auto

The Pune-based two-and-three-wheeler company has made more investment of Rs 45.75 crore in Yulu Bikes, India’s largest shared electric two-wheeler mobility company. After the fresh investment, Bajaj Auto's shareholding in Yulu Bikes stands at 18.8 percent.

Bandhan Bank

The lender said its board of directors approved and appointed Abhijit Ghosh, Head, Finance & Accounts, as the Interim Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Bank, with effect from October 20 until the time a new CFO is appointed by the board.

Oil India

The company has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT), a public sector company, to explore opportunities in the area of green hydrogen, including green ammonia, green methanol, and other derivatives.

Jana Small Finance Bank

The scheduled commercial bank has logged 12.82 percent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 134.64 crore in Q3. Net interest income rose 24.4 percent to Rs 548.5 crore compared to the year-ago period.

Dilip Buildcon

The infrastructure company has carried out the concession agreement with Public Works Department, Government of Goa. The company will construct observatory towers and viewing galleries, including approaches, decorative lighting, and parking for the New Zuari Bridge on the Panjim-Mangalore section of DBFOT Mode in Goa. The project cost is Rs 270.07 crore.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings

The automotive ancillary company has received certification for one of its products, i.e., hub wheel drive motors for electric two-wheelers, under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile and auto component industry in India (PLI-Auto), from the Ministry of Heavy Industries for availing of the benefits and incentives under the PLI Scheme.

Angel One

The retail broking house has received approval from its board for raising up to Rs 2,000 crore via a preferential issue, further public offer, or qualified institution placement (QIP).

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

The railway firm said its Board of Directors would meet on February 27 to consider proposals for raising funds.

Ramkrishna Forgings

The rolled, forged, and machined products maker’s board has cleared the commencement of manufacturing and supplies from the company’s Mexico location. It also approved an investment of up to Rs 90 crore to establish a facility to manufacture components in the PV/LV segment.

Zydus Lifesciences

The pharma firm has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE in Jebel Ali Free Zone (ZAFZA), United Arab Emirates (UAE).

