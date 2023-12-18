Stocks to watch out for today: Tata Power, Mazagon Dock, UCO Bank, Zee Entertainment and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Friday. Sensex rose 969 points to 71,483 and Nifty gained 274 points to 21,546. Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news next week.

Tata Power Company

Tata Power Solar Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy, has inked a contract to supply 152 MWp DCR solar PV modules for NTPC's Nokh solar PV project in Rajasthan. The project order value is approximately Rs 418 crore. NTPC is developing 3 by 245 MW (735 MW) Nokh Solar Park at Pokaran, Rajasthan.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

The shipbuilding company has inked individual shipbuilding contracts with the European client for construction of three units of 7,500 DWT multi-purpose hybrid powered vessels. The contract is valued at approximately $42 million.

Also read: Mazagon Dock shares in news today as firm inks $42-million deal for 3 hybrid vessels

Mankind Pharma

The healthcare company has made investment of 999,900 pound in Actimed Therapeutics, for additional 1.29 percent stake. After the investment, the aggregate shareholding of the company in Actimed will be 10.19 percent. It is a strategic investment in the field of treatment of cancer cachexia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other muscle wasting disorders.

UCO Bank

India Ratings and Research has revised the outlook of the lender to positive from stable while reaffirming the rating at AA- on BASEL III Tier II bonds of the bank.

United Spirits

The company, owned by British multinational alcoholic beverage company Diageo, has received a Rs 365.33 crore claim from one of its existing national institutional customers. The claim is in relation to a previously concluded settlement with the customer where all recovery claims made by the customer had been fully settled. The company is not in a position to determine the financial implication of this claim at this point of time, it said in a communication to bourses.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

The company has requested Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited) for extension of timeline to complete the mega media merger.

Lupin

The pharma major has received nod of the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application for Allopurinol tablets USP, 100 mg and 300 mg to market a generic equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Zyloprim tablets, of Casper Pharma LLC.

Texmaco Rail

The Board of Directors has approved the re-designation of Sudipta Mukherjee, Deputy Managing Director, as the Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. 1st January, 2024.

Also read: Stock recommendations by market analyst for December 18, 2023: SBI, IDFC and Graphite India